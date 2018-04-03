Monthly Scorpio Horoscope

April marks a life-changing month, and a whole new chapter in the story of your life.

639scorpio.jpg

The Libra Full Moon on March 31st brought to light deep, subconscious desires, fears, regarding a relationship and a dream you have for your life.

With the Sun in Aries highlighting your health, work, and daily routines; and Mercury currently retrograde in Aries - this is a chance to re-evaluate life on all levels, home, school, personal, work... Act so that your life is aligned with your goals, and most cherished desires.

Also - Venus is in her home sign Taurus, your relationship zone. This suggests there is real love and support in your life, be it romantic love or the love of friends and/or family. This is a chance to heal old wounds, too, so you can attract and deepen the relationships you desire.

On April 2nd your planet Mars meets Saturn in Capricorn, marking the end and beginning of two year cycle. Look back to see how far you've come, the lessons you've learned, and where you're going.

Now more than ever: your perceptions are creating your reality. Nip negativity in the bud, and consciously release destructive thoughts, self-limiting beliefs; especially those surrounding success, failure, relationships handed down by parents', teachers, bosses, authority figures, and society.

If want to manifest something your actions and whole being need to be aligned with your intentions. If you're unsure, trust your instincts and move slowly until you have more information.

Mercury stations direct on April 15th, followed by the Aries New Moon on April 16th. There's a sense of the penny dropping as you find the missing piece of information that allows you to move forward with single-minded determination, and focus.

You're growing in awareness of your potential and can achieve what you set your mind to. Write out a five year plan for your life, put it somewhere you can see it every day, and watch it come to life over time.

Be moved by passion, rather than fear or urgency. Stop and smell the roses, be inspired, and enjoy yourself. You never know when serendipity might strike.

The journey is the destination, and it's leading you to a place of greater security and belonging you've yearned for.