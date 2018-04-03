Monthly Cancer Horoscope

Your love life could be magical, or you may learn a profound new truth about romance, thanks to a lucky angle between Jupiter and Pluto this month. This powerful combination can empower you to be yourself in a dating or relationship situation - with potentially amazing results.

You may meet someone special, or realise how wonderful someone you already know is. If you're in a relationship, put your partner - and having fun together - first. The energy of Jupiter and Pluto is strongest around April 14, but you'll have all month to make the most of this romantic and passionate influence. This April would be a great month for a couple's getaway or to splurge on a five star dating experience. Your powers of attraction are super strong, and you'll likely get lots of romantic attention.

Don't neglect your friends though! You also have sweet Venus in Taurus until April 24, which is great for improving your friendships and social life. You might find you're more popular than usual or just have a lot of parties and events on. April 12 and 13 looks really special for friendships and luck. You might go out of your way to spoil a friend, or discover a great deal on a travel or study opportunity. You have a little cosmic angel on your side that can help make a little dream come true.

Crossed wires could lead to a misunderstanding at school or work, especially while Mercury is retrograde, until April 14. A decision about your studies or job or your future may be delayed. If so, take it as a sign there's a better offer you don't yet know about and keep researching your options. It'll also be a great time to deal with unfinished business, or complete something that has been on your mind for a while.