Monthly Libra Horoscope

Your ruler Venus has just moved into Taurus, and whenever Venus moves, so might the earth for you! Well it does something to your senses at the very least! Taurus is, after all, one of the most sensual signs.

This might be the time when you and someone you love reconnect on a physical level or you'll notice how much you're missing intimacy. Perhaps you left the door ajar on a sensitive discussion that you knew you could only take so far at the time? Yes? Then this could be the time to revive it.

So what else is happening up there for you? Well, Mercury is retrograde until midmonth in your opposite sign, and this calls for a 'belts and braces' approach in all social arrangements, that's all. No need to build an underground bunker. You might be let down, but not from any great height or anything, and if you are tied in knots, please try not to take any of it too personally because this type of thing is bound to be pretty ubiquitous: the communication planet backwards scrambles everybody's brain a little bit and people's best efforts seem, well, fairly paltry quite frankly.

The sun in your opposite sign makes other people 'the heavy' or 'the bad cop' and so you might get off scot-free and with your personal popularity intact. Jupiter and Pluto do something very lucky for your finances around the 14th, or there could be a change of address, while look out for shock tactics and people being generally more contrary around about the 18th. Your ruler Venus is on the move again on the 24th, this time into the flirty sign of Gemini, and so you're going to be hungry for attention and you want to know that you're attractive.

Venus in Gemini also ups the chances of a holiday fling of course, or cheerleads you on to be a bit cheekier than a lovely balanced Libra ought to be!