Weekly Virgo Horoscope

This week you could feel a bit as though you're being tested. Because you actually are! Your planet Mercury is clashing with angry Mars and mean Saturn. Don't be surprised if someone materialises in your life acting out those roles. Keep a lid on your temper, as only a good Virgo can. Don't let any dramas or upsets get the better of you. Regarding money, it's a good time to rethink a shared finances set-up or pay off an old debt.



