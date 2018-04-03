Monthly Aquarius Horoscope

Sure-footed Saturn often prompts us to sit back and get perspective on how we're moving forward. This will probably hold true for you when the planet teams up with impulsive Mars at the top of the month. You might not know whether you're stuck, or things are only moving along at a glacial pace. Normally chatty Mercury's retrograde won't seem to help things move any faster either. Your patience will certainly be needed.

You also have an opportunity to learn how to use the right amount of energy or force to get a job done. It's learning the wisdom of whether something is a slow or quick burn. You can learn to work within limits...and then transcend them. But you can't rush this. You have to use Saturn's slow approach to be sure you're looking at things clearly and fairly.

This doesn't all have to become a chore, though. Sensual Venus in lush Taurus, one of her home signs, can help you get more into a groove at home. Put a little more energy into freshening up your surroundings or your wardrobe, perhaps with flowers or some other kind of flourish that's a delight to the touch or the eyes. Others are willing to take notice of you, if you are first willing to take notice of yourself more.

As Mercury spins out of his retrograde on the 16th, you'll likely find it easier to communicate thoughts you've been percolating for the last month or so. But remember your lessons from Saturn: be thoughtful with how much you say and when. Feel out whether someone's able to "download" everything you're willing to share before you launch right into it.

You'll likely feel a lot of excitement and bristling energy at the end of the month. Venus moves into lively Gemini on the 25th, so you'll probably look for ways to lighten up and have fun. The other big news is that unusual Uranus is teetering at the brink of leaving the sign Aries for the first time in seven years. You just know you're on the edge of some important changes too. Be ready to improvise and discover new ways to create security and grounding in your life!