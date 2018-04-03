Monthly Virgo Horoscope

Your patron planet Mercury winds up his retrograde phase on the 14th bringing fresh perspectives around money for you. After a period of reflection and careful analysis of your cash situation - be it cash stuffed in a piggy bank, your income or bills and loans, you're ready to take action to improve your money situation.

Perhaps you've made the decision to pay off what you owe and free yourself of unnecessary debt. Maybe you'd like to save up for something special or simply have some spare cash for a rainy day.

The New Moon on the 16th brings you a once a year opportunity to make wishes and manifest your desires around money. Take some time under this potent planetary energy to write down what you desire regarding finances. Write down on paper up to 8-10 wishes and use the power of the Moon to help ease any money worries.

The 17th and 18th may bring a sudden shocks or surprises that will switch up your plans or routine, be it at school or work. While this may feel irritating or annoying at first, going with the flow and remaining adaptable can bring surprising new developments your way. This electric and exciting energy will help to inspire you to look at things in a new light. Do what truly makes you feel alive! Avoiding routines, the mundane or anything that feels less than your authentic self is recommended.

As this planetary energy triggers the debt zone in your solar horoscope, the key to any financial issues may be in taking a different course of action. Don't borrow if you can help it, even if it's from your parents or BFF.

The 26th sees you begin a process of re-prioritising and re-structuring your social life. A difficult but right-right-for-decision that may put the brakes on fun, friendships and romance. Perhaps you and a pal are just not that into each other anymore. You may find some people and situations may not survive this cosmic quality check, but you'll gain quality rather than quantity in the long run.