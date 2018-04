There could be dramas this week but your best bet this week is to take an "all's well that ends well" attitude to life. Issues that you don't want to talk about are weighing on your mind. Stay focused on what you want, and by the end of the week, you'll feel you're on more solid ground. This is the time for you to lay low, overall. Take time out if it all gets too much. Study and travel frustrations are temporary.

