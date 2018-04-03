Monthly Leo Horoscope

April begins with the little planet of communications, Mercury, right in the heart of his retrograde period -- which will continue until April 15. This retrograde is an important one for you though -- because it is offering some interesting opportunities to recalibrate your ideas.

This retrograde is about going back and looking at your old opinions and thinking again. It's brilliant for studying for exams. What goes in now, should stick. It's also a great time to get in touch with old professors or teachers -- anyone who has been a mentor to you in the past.

Mercury Retrogrades are times to remind yourself that it is never too late. Now you can take up that subject you feel you should have studied before -- especially if it's something quite high-brow or at least wide ranging.

Be careful about your travel plans now -- especially if you were planning to go somewhere exotic. The flipside of this is that returning somewhere that you've been before -- making a short pilgrimage of sorts -- could be especially beneficial.

Right from the start of April, Venus is bringing some luck and harmony to your studies or career. The powers that be might be smiling on you. Perhaps you are even up for a prize. When the Sun also goes into the part of your chart on April 20, you could find yourself basking in the approval of the boss. This might be a parent.

If you have any problems this month with class, workj or team mates, or band members, or other people that you normally have fun with, take a deep breath. Things look quite rowdy around April 20, when someone may be aggressive or argumentative. Don't feel you have to fix things. Instead, wait until next month, when the situation will have simmered down. Then you will be able to take a step back and assess the damage.

The other side of this particular coin is that if you want to shake things up creatively, then this month you will. Just be prepared for some people to stick their heels in -- and others who may want to slash and burn everything.