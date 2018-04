As Mercury reverses in your 7th House of Love, you could fall in love all over again with someone who used to mean the world to you. This could be about rekindling an ole flame, but it could also be renegotiating the rules of your relationship with your existing partner and taking things in a better direction. If there are issues, sort them out as kindly and nicely as you can. All relationships, personal and professional, go through highs and lows.

