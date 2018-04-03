Monthly Capricorn Horoscope

It's not just you - everyone is starting this month feeling off somehow, so don't be too hard on yourself, little Goat!

749capricorn.jpg

Mercury is moving backward for the first half of April, and this is in your home and family sector, so if things seem to be off at home or in dealing with your folks, this is why. You may have a harder time expressing yourself emotionally too, and feel like the foundation of something is a little shaky.

Once Mercury is back to moving in a forward motion again for the second half of April, you can work on strengthening anything internally that seemed shaky at the start of the month, and connect better with yourself emotionally, as well as with the people you love. Your ruler, Saturn, also starts moving backward midmonth though, so a part of you may feel off in a subtle way for the next few months anyway. Don't sweat it too much.

Your creative side can grow stronger later in the month, and you can focus on creative projects, have more fun, and infuse creativity and fun into everything you do. The more you enjoy what you're doing, the more you'll want to do it. Even with wanting to enjoy yourself, you can also get things done, but it may need to be little tasks and chores, and the smaller projects on your plate. If you have anything really big and boring to work on, break it down into a lot of smaller parts, and try taking a creative, fun approach to it.

Saturn makes a nice connection to the Sun at the end of April, and you can focus on opportunities, feel comfortable getting attention, or the spotlight finds you. Let yourself feel good about the praise you get and make some new connections with fun people.