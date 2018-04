If you're in love and you want to declare how you feel about someone, then this is the week to do it. Whether it's a declaration to your existing partner or someone new, whatever you say now to do with matters of the heart (or to do with money) is going to carry a lot of weight. But remember this; Mercury is going backwards so nothing is quite set in stone just yet! Your biggest challenge this week? Staying mentally positive.

639scorpio.jpg