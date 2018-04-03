Monthly Sagittarius Horoscope

Get ready to tighten your belt as April gets underway, Sagittarius. The month begins with a difficult meet-up of Mars and Saturn in your money zone. The pressure to spend is intense, but so is the pressure to be more financially responsible - it may feel as though you simply cannot win. The answer is to hold off on any money decisions, where possible. A few days after this troublesome influence, Venus eases the tension and you'll feel able to breathe once again.

311sagittarius.jpg

Spending - sensibly - is back on the agenda, but stay restrained, whether you're getting money from family or work. Towards the end of the month, Saturn and Pluto both turn retrograde in your money zone, hinting that you'll need to fall back on some savings for a while.

Nobody likes to have to worry about money, but don't fret - there's still plenty of laughter in your chart for April. Mercury ends its retrograde period in your fun zone, and one the same day a beautiful New Moon vibe highlights your adventurous streak. Kick back mind month and throw a party, "just because". Being surround by friends and dancing the night away will do wonders for your soul. You'll also enjoy an opportunity to travel. Not necessarily very far, but even a trip to the next city will be welcome. Perhaps there are parts of your own city you've never explored? Why not do so now?

Your love life is in for a potential boost towards the end of April, so if you're single, prepare to meet someone who could change everything. As Venus edges into your love zone, look for someone who catches your eye in a library, a bookshop or at an internet caf?. If you're already in a relationship, deepen your intellectual rapport by learning something new together - two heads are better than one!

