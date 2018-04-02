Weekly Capricorn Horoscope

Mars and Saturn clash this week and guess where they're doing it? In Capricorn! Mars and Saturn like this speaks of ambitions thwarted, passion quashed and fire put out. So if you feel at all like that right now, you know why! However this cycle won't last forever, so bide your time. As long as you're acting with all integrity, you can still be the most powerful sign of the zodiac in 2018, you know! At home and with family, curb your tongue.



749capricorn.jpg