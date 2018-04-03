Monthly Pisces Horoscope

If you work, watch out! It could be tempting to rush into a new cash deal or financial negotiation this month. Act too soon however and you might regret your decision. It's a similar scenario if you're debating whether to borrow money from a friend or your parents, pay for a holiday or help out someone close financially. Caution is advised at least until mid-month.

Yet what happens halfway through April could be extraordinary as a sequence of planetary events has a knock-on effect, potentially transforming your money situation overnight. Firstly, communication planet Mercury turns direct in your Money Sector on the 15th and the following day there's a glorious New Moon in this same part of your horoscope.

This is a double whammy of good fortune and a brilliant time to launch a money-making venture or invest in an activity that could change your life. This isn't an overstatement either because your traditional ruler Jupiter and your modern ruler Neptune are both strong, boosting the synchronicity factor.

Put all this together and mid-April is full of opportunity. Sign up for a personal development course, explore your spiritual nature or book a travel adventure with friends, whatever is right for you. The more you embrace new experiences, the more you get back in return.

Be careful however who you hang out with this month. You have a sympathetic nature but you don't want to get involved with a friend who's being drawn into the dark side of life. Stay away from anything illegal and avoid people who like to wield their power. Instead seek out kindred spirits and be around friends who make you happy (not sad!)

It's not a big month for love although you'll start to recognise who's good for you and willing to give you the love you deserve. Look out for an honest individual who's both a loyal friend and a caring lover.