There is powerful energy swirling around and much of it is emanating from your Love Zone. So the lessons just keep on coming from those important people in your life! Try not to focus on dramas. Getting angry will make things worse. One of your life challenges at the moment is to keep your cool, even when certain other people seem intent on maximum provocation. At work, in particular, you need to maintain a cool demeanour, even if you're secretly spitting chips!

