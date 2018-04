Around about now, it may feel like someone has put the brakes on your cash-flow. That's because there's a rumpus going on in your Cash Zone between feisty Mars and limiting Saturn. While you might be raring to go ahead when it comes to boosting your income, it seems the Universe wants you to slow down just a little bit and learn some lessons. The most important one is a golden oldie: you need to realise that you're worth it!

311sagittarius.jpg