Monthly Aries Horoscope

You're usually very clear with your footing and, being the natural dynamo you are, waste no time in dashing from A to B with the speed and subtlety of a Mack truck! However, with retrograde Mercury entering your sign last month and remaining there until the 15th you'll willingly or forcibly slow down. Use these first few weeks to revise, reassess and redefine who you are, where you're going and how to go about getting there. Think about how you can project yourself in the best possible light allowing your finest qualities to shine. You're also usually resolute and decisive. However, this period calls for a different perspective which may cause you to rethink your position so don't feel bad about changing your mind if need be - you owe it to yourself!

By the 16th Mercury will have a resumed a direct course coinciding with a new moon entering your sign, both of which will restore your enthusiasm and making you feel like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. Any seconds thoughts will be replaced with clarity, confidence and relief. In fact with the benefit of hindsight you'll see that delays and doubts were a blessing in disguise that led you to a much better outcome. Life will normalise and begin to gather momentum. Speaking of which, ruler Mars is in your sector of image, career and status throughout April providing you with a great opportunity to show the powers that be exactly what kind of awesome stuff you're made of. Be assertive without being aggressive - you needn't resort to brute force. Trust that your charm will be enough to fuel any subtle suggestions.

Regarding finances, your situation is likely to prosper throughout the month thanks to Venus bringing ease to your money sector and infusing you with creative thinking. This applies if you work full or part time. You may even find that what began as a therapeutic hobby has the potential to become a lucrative sideline. Extra cash is the only excuse an Aries needs to spoil yourself and birthdays provide the ideal excuse. However try to think about savings plans for long-term purchases.