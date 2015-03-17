So here we are folks. Inching ever closer to the last of the Uranus/Pluto clashes which started back in 2012.

Evolve or Perish? What the New Moon Eclipse Means For You

If you have had curveballs thrown at you by life and the universe, if you can look back and see how far you have come, if you have survived a crisis in the past five years, you were feeling the Uranus/Pluto so-called 'Heavenly Bells'. The Uranus/Pluto message was "evolve or perish!"

So have you evolved? And if not, are you going to perish? Almost certainly not! But don't lose the lesson. If you know something in your life has to change, change it.

The last of the seven Uranus/Pluto clashes takes place on March 17.

So what kinds of changes are we talking about? Think of the person who changes jobs after a lifetime, the stay-at-home parent who decides to go back to work, the abused partner who ups and leaves, and so on.

The fact that this cycle has seen seven clashes feels especially curious to me. Seven is the number of learning. And this cycle has been all about learning the things we need to, in order to move our lives along the evolutionary scale.

For the children born during this cycle, it's huge. They are the kids that will lead us through the next 60-ish years. This cycle won't repeat until 2073.

If you know you need to change your life, work on it now.

This week also sees an eclipse in the sign of Pisces, which will help the process. It's a New Moon eclipse so there has never been a better time to close your eyes and make a wish!

Here are the New Moon times around the world:

SYDNEY: March 20, 8.37pm AEDT

LONDON: March 20, 9.37am UT

MONTREAL/NEW YORK: March 20, 5.37am EDT

AUCKLAND: March 20, 10.37pm NZST

PARIS: March 20, 10.37am CET

But don't just wish. State your intentions. Make an action plan list with bullet points, for how you want your life to be.

If you want more information about the New Moon, download our astrologer Yasmin Boland's New Moon info sheets here.