aquarius
If ever there were a day to ask yourself "What keeps me up at night?" This is it. It's time for you to work through your issues. Because if you don't do it now, when will you? There is a lot going on behind the scenes with you. Make it constructive!
DID YOU SAY YES TO SCRAMBLED BRAINS?
If you feel like life is just a round of problems on repeat, and your brains are all over the shop, my guess is you're feeling the "power" of Mercury retrograde. Click here to find out where Mercury retrograde is affecting you this time around in our free mini Mercury retrograde report.
This is the time for you to do "the work". In other words, live consciously, look at how you are behaving, become more self-aware and, above everything else, work through your fears. This is so crucial for you now! The fact to face is that we all have fears. It's a part of the human condition. However as you move through life and hopefully towards a more and more enlightened state of being, you have to deal with what scares you.
Sure-footed Saturn often prompts us to sit back and get perspective on how we're moving forward. This will probably hold true for you when the planet teams up with impulsive Mars at the top of the month. You might not know whether you're stuck, or things are only moving along at a glacial pace. Normally chatty Mercury's retrograde won't seem to help things move any faster either. Your patience will certainly be needed.
You also have an opportunity to learn how to use the right amount of energy or force to get a job done. It's learning the wisdom of whether something is a slow or quick burn. You can learn to work within limits...and then transcend them. But you can't rush this. You have to use Saturn's slow approach to be sure you're looking at things clearly and fairly.
This doesn't all have to become a chore, though. Sensual Venus in lush Taurus, one of her home signs, can help you get more into a groove at home. Put a little more energy into freshening up your surroundings or your wardrobe, perhaps with flowers or some other kind of flourish that's a delight to the touch or the eyes. Others are willing to take notice of you, if you are first willing to take notice of yourself more.
As Mercury spins out of his retrograde on the 16th, you'll likely find it easier to communicate thoughts you've been percolating for the last month or so. But remember your lessons from Saturn: be thoughtful with how much you say and when. Feel out whether someone's able to "download" everything you're willing to share before you launch right into it.
You'll likely feel a lot of excitement and bristling energy at the end of the month. Venus moves into lively Gemini on the 25th, so you'll probably look for ways to lighten up and have fun. The other big news is that unusual Uranus is teetering at the brink of leaving the sign Aries for the first time in seven years. You just know you're on the edge of some important changes too. Be ready to improvise and discover new ways to create security and grounding in your life!
Madcap, unique, zany, eccentric, unusual and dedicated to humanity are the words often used to describe you. Are you bored of those labels? OK. Well there must be some Aquarians out there who do not fit those descriptions but I have yet to meet any of them. Honestly, when I found out that Paris Hilton is a Water Bearer, I felt totally different about her. She probably is as mad as she seems! Aquarians are the mad scientist of the zodiac and you probably know it - she is no doubt conducting some very weird experiment in What It Means To Be Famous. I mean, how UNUSUAL is her life?!
So is there anything that's not amazing about you? Well, sometimes you have a tendency to come across as a teensy bit unapproachable or even detached. Sometimes you might seem just a little bit disconnected from others - including people who love you so much. This is partly because you're an Air sign and you do have a tendency to allow your mind to wander. Which is how you pick up your brilliant ideas. But do be aware - you can come across as Not In Touch With Reality (there's that P. Hilton again) and/or Your Feelings.
Your modern ruling planet is the one with slightly shocking name, Uranus, and you're the one with the ability to really surprise those around you. Uranus also rules electricity and flashes of brilliance, as well as chaos theory. For you, variety is the spice of life. Taking at least one adventure a month suits you well. It doesn't matter what the adventure is, as long as it's pleasant - you love a good surprise. And your friends and beloveds love you because you're so eclectic. Your true fans know that behind your slightly zany ways - and sometimes apparent cool aloofness - is a treasure. Be careful of a tendency to drive people away when you would rather they came closer. You do give off mixed-signals sometimes.
Your world view is one of the most appealling things about you. You see things from a slightly left-of-centre perspective which is not only refreshing but original. Aquarius is the inventor of the zodiac, the one who loves to experiment and, as a result, breaks new ground. You have a laissez faire attitude - in fact, for some people it's all too much. Sometimes you're only mistake is having ideas which other people can't get their heads around. You're a fixed sign, which means you can be a little bit stubborn when people aren't seeing things you way. You don't always have time for social niceties either - but your best friends understand that doesn't mean you're not gorgeous.