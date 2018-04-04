Ruled by the red planet of action, Mars, you are usually brimming over with life and vitality. But it's that very spark inside you that means it's so easy it is for you to be taken the wrong way. Sometimes you run towards people, when they're only ready to deal with your walking their way! Aries is, of course, the first sign of the zodiac. If you were born under this sign, there is at least a part of you which is headstrong - a warrior, a child, spontaneous at best and rash at worst. As the baby of the zodiac-the first sign-you can have an almost childlike impetuousness. You won't let others stand in your way and while you're not exactly stubborn, you're not keen to let other people get around you too easily either-well, not if you don't want them to.

You're a Cardinal sign, which means you're a leader, as well as a Fire sign, which means you either have boiling blood or you often come up against people whose blood you make boil. Why is it that people don't understand that you just want to get things done?

If there is something that you want, you know how to go out and get it. People are drawn to you because of your fire-like flame. You're not afraid to struggle or even attack if there's something that you want. If you have a goal in mind, you keep your eyes on it, which is one of your best assets-a single-minded determination to succeed. 'How to be assertive' courses are not run for Aries people. You might know that deep down you're as soft a touch as the next person, but you have an ability to assert your will from birth and you don't need anyone to show you the 'hows' and 'whys'.

Another of your amazing strengths is your innate ability to recover from your problems. What you lack in self-control, you make up for in resilience. You don't seem to have as many problems as most people. While some signs nurse tender bruises for years, hold grudges or fret about 'what might be', you have the ability to just breeze right through dramas and out the other side.

You're enthusiastic and, let's be honest, quick-tempered if you're caught on a bad day. You have a 'never say die' attitude, which will get you far. In a world of navel gazers and clock-watchers, you're also uncomplicated and direct.

Aries has a delightful innocence too, but do be careful that in your 'you'll be OK' manner, you remember that not everyone is on exactly the same wavelength as you. Some people need a lot more molly coddling than you do, so as you make your way like a firebrand through 2006, look around you. If you see pain in someone's eyes, remember that they might need a softer, more soothing approach to be reassured that everything is going to be OK. You know that everything will be fine eventually, but not everyone has your optimism. But without people like you, the world simply wouldn't turn.