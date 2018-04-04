aries
Make sure you're not guilty of committing the same old same old things that you shouldn't do, at work. As Mercury reverses and bashes into Mars in your Career Zone, an old firework that caused upset for you professionally could be reignited. Remember, you're on the road to the New You (and the New Moon in Aries). At this point, may I humbly suggest you might like to find out WHERE Mercury retrograde is hitting your chart, if you don't already know. You can find that out for free here.
You can expect a pretty intense week, thanks to various alignments which seem to be conspiring to test you. If you're one of the Aries wondering when the madness is every going to end, I have a possible end date for you; May. Life should settle down then. But this week, expect intensity, people spoiling for arguments and a feeling that someone else is trying to control you. They probably actually are! Don't let them rain on your parade! Also; learn the lesson.
You're usually very clear with your footing and, being the natural dynamo you are, waste no time in dashing from A to B with the speed and subtlety of a Mack truck! However, with retrograde Mercury entering your sign last month and remaining there until the 15th you'll willingly or forcibly slow down. Use these first few weeks to revise, reassess and redefine who you are, where you're going and how to go about getting there. Think about how you can project yourself in the best possible light allowing your finest qualities to shine. You're also usually resolute and decisive. However, this period calls for a different perspective which may cause you to rethink your position so don't feel bad about changing your mind if need be - you owe it to yourself!
By the 16th Mercury will have a resumed a direct course coinciding with a new moon entering your sign, both of which will restore your enthusiasm and making you feel like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. Any seconds thoughts will be replaced with clarity, confidence and relief. In fact with the benefit of hindsight you'll see that delays and doubts were a blessing in disguise that led you to a much better outcome. Life will normalise and begin to gather momentum. Speaking of which, ruler Mars is in your sector of image, career and status throughout April providing you with a great opportunity to show the powers that be exactly what kind of awesome stuff you're made of. Be assertive without being aggressive - you needn't resort to brute force. Trust that your charm will be enough to fuel any subtle suggestions.
Regarding finances, your situation is likely to prosper throughout the month thanks to Venus bringing ease to your money sector and infusing you with creative thinking. This applies if you work full or part time. You may even find that what began as a therapeutic hobby has the potential to become a lucrative sideline. Extra cash is the only excuse an Aries needs to spoil yourself and birthdays provide the ideal excuse. However try to think about savings plans for long-term purchases.
Ruled by the red planet of action, Mars, you are usually brimming over with life and vitality. But it's that very spark inside you that means it's so easy it is for you to be taken the wrong way. Sometimes you run towards people, when they're only ready to deal with your walking their way! Aries is, of course, the first sign of the zodiac. If you were born under this sign, there is at least a part of you which is headstrong - a warrior, a child, spontaneous at best and rash at worst. As the baby of the zodiac-the first sign-you can have an almost childlike impetuousness. You won't let others stand in your way and while you're not exactly stubborn, you're not keen to let other people get around you too easily either-well, not if you don't want them to.
You're a Cardinal sign, which means you're a leader, as well as a Fire sign, which means you either have boiling blood or you often come up against people whose blood you make boil. Why is it that people don't understand that you just want to get things done?
If there is something that you want, you know how to go out and get it. People are drawn to you because of your fire-like flame. You're not afraid to struggle or even attack if there's something that you want. If you have a goal in mind, you keep your eyes on it, which is one of your best assets-a single-minded determination to succeed. 'How to be assertive' courses are not run for Aries people. You might know that deep down you're as soft a touch as the next person, but you have an ability to assert your will from birth and you don't need anyone to show you the 'hows' and 'whys'.
Another of your amazing strengths is your innate ability to recover from your problems. What you lack in self-control, you make up for in resilience. You don't seem to have as many problems as most people. While some signs nurse tender bruises for years, hold grudges or fret about 'what might be', you have the ability to just breeze right through dramas and out the other side.
You're enthusiastic and, let's be honest, quick-tempered if you're caught on a bad day. You have a 'never say die' attitude, which will get you far. In a world of navel gazers and clock-watchers, you're also uncomplicated and direct.
Aries has a delightful innocence too, but do be careful that in your 'you'll be OK' manner, you remember that not everyone is on exactly the same wavelength as you. Some people need a lot more molly coddling than you do, so as you make your way like a firebrand through 2006, look around you. If you see pain in someone's eyes, remember that they might need a softer, more soothing approach to be reassured that everything is going to be OK. You know that everything will be fine eventually, but not everyone has your optimism. But without people like you, the world simply wouldn't turn.