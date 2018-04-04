capricorn
Mars in your sign is already quite a full-on thing, given that you also have Saturn and Pluto in your sign too. In other words, you are the sign to watch right now and possibly the sign most likely to explode! No matter what you have been though, try to remain civil! At this point, may I humbly suggest you might like to find out WHERE Mercury retrograde is hitting your chart, if you don't already know. You can find that out for free here.
Mars and Saturn clash this week and guess where they're doing it? In Capricorn! Mars and Saturn like this speaks of ambitions thwarted, passion quashed and fire put out. So if you feel at all like that right now, you know why! However this cycle won't last forever, so bide your time. As long as you're acting with all integrity, you can still be the most powerful sign of the zodiac in 2018, you know! At home and with family, curb your tongue.
It's not just you - everyone is starting this month feeling off somehow, so don't be too hard on yourself, little Goat!
Mercury is moving backward for the first half of April, and this is in your home and family sector, so if things seem to be off at home or in dealing with your folks, this is why. You may have a harder time expressing yourself emotionally too, and feel like the foundation of something is a little shaky.
Once Mercury is back to moving in a forward motion again for the second half of April, you can work on strengthening anything internally that seemed shaky at the start of the month, and connect better with yourself emotionally, as well as with the people you love. Your ruler, Saturn, also starts moving backward midmonth though, so a part of you may feel off in a subtle way for the next few months anyway. Don't sweat it too much.
Your creative side can grow stronger later in the month, and you can focus on creative projects, have more fun, and infuse creativity and fun into everything you do. The more you enjoy what you're doing, the more you'll want to do it. Even with wanting to enjoy yourself, you can also get things done, but it may need to be little tasks and chores, and the smaller projects on your plate. If you have anything really big and boring to work on, break it down into a lot of smaller parts, and try taking a creative, fun approach to it.
Saturn makes a nice connection to the Sun at the end of April, and you can focus on opportunities, feel comfortable getting attention, or the spotlight finds you. Let yourself feel good about the praise you get and make some new connections with fun people.
If you meet someone who's driven and seems to have it together, who can keep their cool in the middle of mayhem, who's reserved but hot, odds are they are Capricorn. Yes, you are the ambitious one, the realistic one and the one who keeps his or her head on his or her shoulders while the rest are losing theirs.
You are ruled by Saturn, who is the teacher of the zodiac. This doesn't mean that you are 100% bound to be a teacher yourself. But it does indicate that you are someone who can teach others lessons and also someone who learns by the lessons life teaches you. You have the ability to see the facts of a situation and to face up to them. Eg: Female Caps don't need to read that book "He's just not that into you". You not only KNOW when someone isn't into you, you're not afraid to admit it to yourself either (unlike many other signs who just keep hoping and wishing forever, wasting time as life slips by...)
A setback doesn't seem like the end of the world to you and even bad news is something you can deal with. It's far better to work with the truth than to live in some airy-fairy floaty world - for Capricorns. Some say you're a tad cold, but as far as you can see, there's enough mushy stuff in the world without you blathering as well! You are also the sign that relates most to the passage of time. You are aware and respectful of the past and you welcome change because you know it's progress. Some would see your ability to let the past go as cool bordering on cold. That's their lookout. You know better that the past is indeed over and the present and future is what counts. You are down to earth and an Earth sign for that matter and you are not at all afraid of taking on responsibilities. But it's not all work and building and constructive growth. Capricorns are as soft and mushy inside as the next human being, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise!
Avoid allowing your great grip on reality to translate into drudgery. Yes, only tangible results count, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't applaud efforts that go awry. As a Cardinal sign, you are one of the leaders of the zodiac. It's your level head and wisdom that makes you that. Your ability to work consistently towards any goal also helps. Capricorns help the rest of us stay real.