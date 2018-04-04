gemini
Your planet Mercury clashes with Mars today which means you could feel a little bit like you're in the wars. Do go easy on yourself and consider giving a wide berth to anyone who is pretty much guaranteed to upset you. Least said soonest mended, and all that. At this point, may I humbly suggest you might like to find out WHERE Mercury retrograde is hitting your chart, if you don't already know. You can find that out for free here.
First of all, don't panic if there are cash dramas looming this week. It's all part of a two-year learning cycle. As always, you need to worry less about money and focus more on what you can do to boost your bank account, so that you have all that you need. By the end of the week, something which happens behind-the-scenes could sort you out financially. Also, be careful in the coming seven days when dealing with friends. There's extra room for upsets.
Mercury is retrograde in Aries until the15th. You know what that means. Review, reflect, rest, and reorganize during this time. Double check all information regarding computers, cell phones and social media for snafus. Don't initiate anything new until Mercury moves Direct. This can be difficult but it's better than having to return things and start from scratch. Mercury is your ruling planet and has a stronger influence on you than any other sign except for Virgo. You won't be able to really initiate anything new until this month is over which can be very frustrating.
This is a month of major planetary action happening on the 10th 11th, 18th and 26th which affects everyone in the world. Major cycles are ending and new ones beginning which affect you personally. Release any insecurities now. If you've been wanting to break out of an old situation or free yourself from a relationship, do it now.
The New Moon in Aries on the 15th/16th initiates a new cycle in networking, organizing, inventing and pioneering new ideas. You will connect with your like-minded tribe. This New Moon is pivotal as it reboots your entire operating system.
The 17this one of the best days in the year. It's very positive romantically and financially. Buy a lottery ticket. Relationships get serious. Promotions at work or awards at school are featured. Your imagination and intuition may be very strong, listen to it.
The same time brings financial obligations which can mean a slower pace in earnings. You need to take more responsibility for how you handle money. Those in authority, banks, institutions or your family may need to be called upon to help support you. Make sure you do your taxes on time. This is a time to toe the line and avoid serious consequences.
The planet of love enters your sign on the 24th and that's super good news.
Be careful what you say on the 25th. Think before you act or speak to avoid aggravation.
Full Moon on the 30th may bring emotional upheavals, completions and changes in your daily habits.
Oh you Geminis! You have enough brains for two people and you know how to use the old grey matter too. You can flirt the socks off the rest of us because you know who to read people and what's likely to get into their head. You can make people laugh and you have some of the most brilliant insights around. Forget what you've heard about Geminis being two-faced. It's not that you're anymore two-faced than the next person. You just have an uncanny ability to see every story from at least two sides, which can be confusing to those around you. You're the curious type and you're not afraid of asking the kinds of questions which can make others squirm a little. Let them squirm. Sometimes there are questions which just need to be asked, and if it falls to you to do the interrogating, so be it!
You're a versatile mutable sign which means that you're rarely rigid in your ideas. In fact, flitting from one idea to the next is your forte and one of your weaknesses. Far from needing to learn to keep your mind open, you need to learn to focus on one thing at a time. Your knowledge and the diversity of that knowledge means that you don't like to be kept on one track and if there is one criticism people are likely to make of you it's that you tend to intellectualise things too much. You even try to intellectualise and rationalise feelings. Next time you find yourself doing this, stop, and do a double check, to discover how you feel, rather than how you think you feel.
You have a well-ordered mind, despite your tendency to think one hundred things at once. You're the type to get conversations started during awkward silences and you have highly developed critical facilities. You also have a reputation for being one of the worst flirts of the zodiac. Who are they kidding when they say that? You're one of the best! Flirting is as much about getting into someone's mind as it is about anything else, and you know just how to do that when the spirit moves you. You also have a reputation for being slightly fickle, as well as prone to fits of blackness, but this is the price you pay for your quick wit. Yes, there are times when you feel down and as though the world is a dark, dark place, but just as quickly as these moods descend upon you, they up and leave.
Ruled by Mercury, the fleet footed messenger, you remain as flexible as a reed in the wind and more than happy to adapt to the situations you find yourself in.