Mercury is retrograde in Aries until the15th. You know what that means. Review, reflect, rest, and reorganize during this time. Double check all information regarding computers, cell phones and social media for snafus. Don't initiate anything new until Mercury moves Direct. This can be difficult but it's better than having to return things and start from scratch. Mercury is your ruling planet and has a stronger influence on you than any other sign except for Virgo. You won't be able to really initiate anything new until this month is over which can be very frustrating.

This is a month of major planetary action happening on the 10th 11th, 18th and 26th which affects everyone in the world. Major cycles are ending and new ones beginning which affect you personally. Release any insecurities now. If you've been wanting to break out of an old situation or free yourself from a relationship, do it now.

The New Moon in Aries on the 15th/16th initiates a new cycle in networking, organizing, inventing and pioneering new ideas. You will connect with your like-minded tribe. This New Moon is pivotal as it reboots your entire operating system.

The 17this one of the best days in the year. It's very positive romantically and financially. Buy a lottery ticket. Relationships get serious. Promotions at work or awards at school are featured. Your imagination and intuition may be very strong, listen to it.

The same time brings financial obligations which can mean a slower pace in earnings. You need to take more responsibility for how you handle money. Those in authority, banks, institutions or your family may need to be called upon to help support you. Make sure you do your taxes on time. This is a time to toe the line and avoid serious consequences.

The planet of love enters your sign on the 24th and that's super good news.

Be careful what you say on the 25th. Think before you act or speak to avoid aggravation.

Full Moon on the 30th may bring emotional upheavals, completions and changes in your daily habits.