It would be lovely if you could get your life to tick over like - say - the way an Instagram star's life appear to. Like clockwork. Pretty. Modulated. Curated. But guess what? This is real life and right now you're being challenged to iron our the kinks in your daily life, so hop to it!
One of your big lessons for this year and next is to make plans, devise strategies and generally be sure not to run on flimsy ideas when you can function from evidence. If you want to succeed, then at this time in your life it's all about being organised. This week, there could be someone who's antagonising you in your daily life or at work. Rise above that and deal with everything systematically and you can definitely achieve your
April begins with the little planet of communications, Mercury, right in the heart of his retrograde period -- which will continue until April 15. This retrograde is an important one for you though -- because it is offering some interesting opportunities to recalibrate your ideas.
This retrograde is about going back and looking at your old opinions and thinking again. It's brilliant for studying for exams. What goes in now, should stick. It's also a great time to get in touch with old professors or teachers -- anyone who has been a mentor to you in the past.
Mercury Retrogrades are times to remind yourself that it is never too late. Now you can take up that subject you feel you should have studied before -- especially if it's something quite high-brow or at least wide ranging.
Be careful about your travel plans now -- especially if you were planning to go somewhere exotic. The flipside of this is that returning somewhere that you've been before -- making a short pilgrimage of sorts -- could be especially beneficial.
Right from the start of April, Venus is bringing some luck and harmony to your studies or career. The powers that be might be smiling on you. Perhaps you are even up for a prize. When the Sun also goes into the part of your chart on April 20, you could find yourself basking in the approval of the boss. This might be a parent.
If you have any problems this month with class, workj or team mates, or band members, or other people that you normally have fun with, take a deep breath. Things look quite rowdy around April 20, when someone may be aggressive or argumentative. Don't feel you have to fix things. Instead, wait until next month, when the situation will have simmered down. Then you will be able to take a step back and assess the damage.
The other side of this particular coin is that if you want to shake things up creatively, then this month you will. Just be prepared for some people to stick their heels in -- and others who may want to slash and burn everything.
Leo, Leo, Leo. You're admired far and wide - and oh-so-worthy of our admiration. The sign of Leo is ruled by the Sun - your sign is arguably the King (or Queen) of the zodiac. Your ruler is The Centre Of Our Universe - and unlike the rest of planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, etc), who sometimes appear to go backwards (ie: retrograde), your ruler the Sun just keeps ticking forwards, over and over. And you Leos are like that, too. With no time for the past, you are confident and even headstrong, happy to just keep moving, not holding grudges, not usually given looking back. Lucky you.
You CAN be intimidating - do you realise that? Your self-assurance knocks some of the meeker, milder signs off their feet. Try not to come across as though you are totally able to do without others - you can put on such a convincing act that the rest of us fall for it, and so are not there for you when you need us. Get it?
Leos are the pussy cats of the zodiac, for sure, but they're also the Lions and Lionesses. Depending on your mood, you can chew us up or smother us in warm loving licks that bowl us over. Anybody's who's ever loved a Leo knows that to love you is to be in awe of you.
So how do you do the things you do? With a constant vibrancy and passion enough to start a fire. Actors and actresses come under the sign of Leo and it's indeed true that your sign is connected with dramatics. You also like to be centre-stage, whether that's on a real stage or just with your pals. And why not? You always have something interesting to say and peoples. attention is naturally drawn to you. And you love it.
But you never just take, take, take. In fact, you are perhaps the most generous sign of the zodiac, giving your time and money and love to anyone you know needs it. (You give the best presents - by far). And when the going gets tough you have another celestial advantage - you can hold your head high and command respect in almost any situation. Sometimes haughty, always dignified, there's rarely any danger of you losing your cool.
But you're not cheap! Leos treat themselves as well as they treat others and you want the best of everything - meals and cars and bits and bobs all fit for a King, of course. You're also contagiously generous and although you can be fiery, you don't often let your temper get the better of you (except when confronted by true nong-heads, of course!) You like others to know their place and anyone who spends enough time around you, certainly learns it. Leo is also the sign of the celebrity. So even if you're not famous yet, use your innate Leo talents to shine like a star wherever you go and whatever you do. You know that you're just a little bit different and you like it just like that. Never ordinary, always distinctive, Leo leads.