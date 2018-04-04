There's a reason why your sign starts with the letter 'L' - because Luscious Libran sounds so good and is so apt! There is probably someone out there who will correct me, but Helen of Troy - whose face launched a thousand ships - was undoubtedly if not a Libran, then a Libra Rising. Yours is the sign of beauty in many ways. Beauty, charm and the ability to wrap others around your little finger. Your sign rules art, tranquility and sharing. How gorgeous is that? You are ruled by Venus and a beautiful expression of her. Without Libra we would have no balance in the stars.

You rule the 7th house of the zodiac which is about partnership and relationship. You're the calm person in the room, the one who's lovely to look at and amusing to listen to. You can usually trust a Libran too - at least you know they will almost always have good intentions. Libra also represents justice. You can see both sides of an argument and you're keen to settle it. Yes, you are accused of prevaricating and have a terrible reputation for being indecisive. But it's those qualities that give you the ability to arbitrate and bring peace into troubled situations.

But if all that sounds just a little bit too sweet for words, remember you are a Cardinal sign. This is the sign of the leader, so it's not as though you spend all your time airy-fairying about wherever the breeze wafts you. It's just that when it comes to going into battle, you instinctively know you've a better chance of success if you can get everyone to disarm through diplomatic relations, so to speak. In fact, Libra is also the sign of the diplomat. You usually know exactly what to say and when to say it, and those around you lap up your compliments like fine wine. And speaking of wine, you have many, many social graces. But as you're an Air sign, going to a party isn't just about nibbling canapes while looking gorgeous. You love to use your intellect socially and give great conversation and, it has to be said, excellent small talk!

One thing to watch out for is that you are always very keen to please others. Make sure you lavish yourself with as much attention as you bestow on your loved ones.

It's also a good idea to keep that infamous indecisive nature under wraps. Some Librans have been known to triple book themselves on a Saturday night. They can't help it. They're popular and they get invited lots of places. But learning to make a decision and stick to it - and learning to say no - is a great ambition for you to include in your list of Life Goals.