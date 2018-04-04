sagittarius
Money issues should be regarded with a welcoming look. You're in a situation where you can actually sort out your finances, but only if you're serious and willing to make an effort like a proper grown-up. Sorry to sound headmistress-y but that's Saturn talking. Appease Saturn; devise a financial plan.
Around about now, it may feel like someone has put the brakes on your cash-flow. That's because there's a rumpus going on in your Cash Zone between feisty Mars and limiting Saturn. While you might be raring to go ahead when it comes to boosting your income, it seems the Universe wants you to slow down just a little bit and learn some lessons. The most important one is a golden oldie: you need to realise that you're worth it!
Get ready to tighten your belt as April gets underway, Sagittarius. The month begins with a difficult meet-up of Mars and Saturn in your money zone. The pressure to spend is intense, but so is the pressure to be more financially responsible - it may feel as though you simply cannot win. The answer is to hold off on any money decisions, where possible. A few days after this troublesome influence, Venus eases the tension and you'll feel able to breathe once again.
Spending - sensibly - is back on the agenda, but stay restrained, whether you're getting money from family or work. Towards the end of the month, Saturn and Pluto both turn retrograde in your money zone, hinting that you'll need to fall back on some savings for a while.
Nobody likes to have to worry about money, but don't fret - there's still plenty of laughter in your chart for April. Mercury ends its retrograde period in your fun zone, and one the same day a beautiful New Moon vibe highlights your adventurous streak. Kick back mind month and throw a party, "just because". Being surround by friends and dancing the night away will do wonders for your soul. You'll also enjoy an opportunity to travel. Not necessarily very far, but even a trip to the next city will be welcome. Perhaps there are parts of your own city you've never explored? Why not do so now?
Your love life is in for a potential boost towards the end of April, so if you're single, prepare to meet someone who could change everything. As Venus edges into your love zone, look for someone who catches your eye in a library, a bookshop or at an internet caf?. If you're already in a relationship, deepen your intellectual rapport by learning something new together - two heads are better than one!
Hark the call to adventure! It must be a Sagittarian doing the calling! Do you know how many people out there wish that they had your zest for life? Of course, you don't blame them one iota. You've spent a lot of your life wondering why more people aren't like you. And well you might. You have a noble attitude mixed through with the sort of devil may care spring in your step which makes people look to you in awe. Ruled by Jupiter, you have a very broad outlook and the ability to step back and see the bigger picture while all about you people are getting all twisted up in the finer, minor details. And though you're fun loving, you're also in touch with the profound side of life. Get you on the right day, at the right time, and you can be as philosophical as the best of them.
The past few years may have been a bit too intense for your liking as Pluto moved through your sign, purging anything which needed to go. But hopefully you can already see how your life has literally transformed from the inside out. Hopefully as well, the crises you've had were healing.
You take great joy in achievements, and although you may scatter your energies in too many directions at once, you are gifted in working things through to the end. If you feel like it. You're a Fire sign and as such, the life and soul of any party or social situation you walk into.
You are intuitive with a rich fantasy life, have high goals and you strive, strive and strive again, rarely letting small failures get you down. You're also enthusiastic and your enthusiasm is catching - though you are not necessarily the world's greatest micro manager you are certainly switched on when it comes to the big picture visions. You prefer to delegate responsibilities but you often find yourself at the head of the pack anyway, in your role of urging and inspiring others onwards.
You're also a freedom-lover and woe betide any mere mortal who comes along and tries to clip your wings. Sometime you veer towards over-ebullience, talking the legs off tables and even coming across as arrogant or preachy. But it's not that you're really like that. You just forget to stop, every now and then. You're a spiritual seeker who loves a good time in between time spent educating yourself about the worldview and the spiritual.
You're a liberal thinker and at your best when you don't force your views on others. While you will usually say what you say you'll do, you're not the best at staying interested in something for too long. You love novelty and this makes you a great pal who's always up to something, but don't forget that just because something isn't new, that doesn't make it boring! Your plans are grand and you fight for right and justice at the drop of a hat. Sagittarians are cool.