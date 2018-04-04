scorpio
Of all the signs, you need to go easy today as Mercury (communications) and Mars (anger) clash. Not just because you're a Scorpio with a sting in your tail, either. Rather because It so happens that you have angry Mars AND volatile Pluto in your Talking Zone. On guard! At this point, may I humbly suggest you might like to find out WHERE Mercury retrograde is hitting your chart, if you don't already know. You can find that out for free here.
If you're in love and you want to declare how you feel about someone, then this is the week to do it. Whether it's a declaration to your existing partner or someone new, whatever you say now to do with matters of the heart (or to do with money) is going to carry a lot of weight. But remember this; Mercury is going backwards so nothing is quite set in stone just yet! Your biggest challenge this week? Staying mentally positive.
April marks a life-changing month, and a whole new chapter in the story of your life.
The Libra Full Moon on March 31st brought to light deep, subconscious desires, fears, regarding a relationship and a dream you have for your life.
With the Sun in Aries highlighting your health, work, and daily routines; and Mercury currently retrograde in Aries - this is a chance to re-evaluate life on all levels, home, school, personal, work... Act so that your life is aligned with your goals, and most cherished desires.
Also - Venus is in her home sign Taurus, your relationship zone. This suggests there is real love and support in your life, be it romantic love or the love of friends and/or family. This is a chance to heal old wounds, too, so you can attract and deepen the relationships you desire.
On April 2nd your planet Mars meets Saturn in Capricorn, marking the end and beginning of two year cycle. Look back to see how far you've come, the lessons you've learned, and where you're going.
Now more than ever: your perceptions are creating your reality. Nip negativity in the bud, and consciously release destructive thoughts, self-limiting beliefs; especially those surrounding success, failure, relationships handed down by parents', teachers, bosses, authority figures, and society.
If want to manifest something your actions and whole being need to be aligned with your intentions. If you're unsure, trust your instincts and move slowly until you have more information.
Mercury stations direct on April 15th, followed by the Aries New Moon on April 16th. There's a sense of the penny dropping as you find the missing piece of information that allows you to move forward with single-minded determination, and focus.
You're growing in awareness of your potential and can achieve what you set your mind to. Write out a five year plan for your life, put it somewhere you can see it every day, and watch it come to life over time.
Be moved by passion, rather than fear or urgency. Stop and smell the roses, be inspired, and enjoy yourself. You never know when serendipity might strike.
The journey is the destination, and it's leading you to a place of greater security and belonging you've yearned for.
Ah, you deep and dark, sexy and mysterious Scorpios! Have you ever met a prudish Scorp? I really don't think I have. You just can't help but exude something a little taboo. Those of your sign tend to be passionate and single-minded, capable of depths of emotions. You need intensity the way flowers need rain. You have a sharp mind and - sometimes a sharp tongue. If someone can't see the obvious, staring them in the face, you want to whip back the veils of illusion, to improve their view. You want to go to the heart of every matter and you won't shy away from the truth just because it's not exactly what you or others want to hear.
You're a Water sign and ruled by Mars and Pluto. As I've mentioned many time in many columns, the fact that your ruler Pluto was demoted to being a Dwarf Planet is immaterial to you. Pluto is the dark side of your nature - your shadow self. Having Pluto 'less visible' works for you - you get to be just that little bit more covert and even subversive.
And yes, like the Scorp stereo-type say, you are sexy, because sexiness comes from being real - and that's something that comes naturally to you.
Scorpio also rules detectives, undertakers and sex workers, by the way. Please don't take offense! It's just that you can be like a detective - going deeper and further into the shabby and shady alleys of existence, where lesser souls fear to tread. Undertakers? You are less afraid than most others of the concept of mortality. In fact, it may even fascinate you. And sex workers? Scorpio rules sex, and not just the love-making side of it!
You love what is hidden - you want to uncover it. And you also love to hide. Careful not to succumb to the temptation to bury the truth!
You like to be alone, with your thoughts, as much as you like to share others' company. You are enigmatic and truly mysterious. Yes, you have that famous sting in your tail, but you are also a healer. Spending time with a Scorpio is rewarding. You may not always show your friends and lovers the 'sunny' side of life, but with your ability to handle extremes and your capacity to feel profoundly, you teach the rest of us a little more about what it means to be human - dark side and all. Try not to be obsessive, though. Learn to forgive and forget where possible. And allow your watery side to carry you along life's ebb and flow.
You're not interested in the superficial which is why your relationships run so deep. You relish privacy and can take a secret to the grave. You have oceans of tolerance inside you, which is why people love to be around you. You accept what others find unacceptable. You make it OK to be scared. You don't shy away from the shadow - rather you quest for truth. You're not interested in skirting around tough subjects and - if you are truly, madly, deeply Scorpionic - you may even be blessed with magical powers.