Although deep down you know that you need to be practical and organised, that's the last thing you want to be this month. You're itching to charge ahead and get going, it can drive you mad when circumstances simply won't cooperate.

Sometimes, slowing down can actually make things go faster. Boring though it might sound, the advice from someone older or more experienced could be invaluable this month. Yes, you want to achieve and make sure that everyone sees you doing so, but if you rely on doing everything under your own steam, all people will see is the steam.

Later in the month you'll be pushed into reassessing your goals, so you may as well start now. People may be happy to follow your lead, but you need to make sure you're going in the right direction first.

Borrowing money might seem the easy way out of a difficult situation, but you will need to ask yourself if you really, really need it. Just because it's on offer, that doesn't mean you need to accept it. As the month goes on you feel more and more inclined to splash out. There's nothing wrong with treating yourself, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend loads.

Things get a little easier in the third week in April as you'll find that it's much easier to make plans that stick. Watch out for power struggles. When you're accused of being a bossy boots, it's possible that it's deserved - at least a little bit. You can call on your skills of diplomacy when you need to, and so should be able to avert any potential disasters.

But things will run even more smoothly if you accept any criticism with good grace. There's no point in seething and plotting your revenge if someone says something you don't like. Look at the bigger picture. Sometimes it's worth losing the odd battle if you end up winning the war.