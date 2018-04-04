taurus
If there are things you're not saying even though they're making you very angry, well done! However the idea is not to be MUTE about upsets, but rather to let people know how you feel without losing your cool. There is a middle ground you don't want to miss - especially today.
There could be dramas this week but your best bet this week is to take an "all's well that ends well" attitude to life. Issues that you don't want to talk about are weighing on your mind. Stay focused on what you want, and by the end of the week, you'll feel you're on more solid ground. This is the time for you to lay low, overall. Take time out if it all gets too much. Study and travel frustrations are temporary.
Although deep down you know that you need to be practical and organised, that's the last thing you want to be this month. You're itching to charge ahead and get going, it can drive you mad when circumstances simply won't cooperate.
Sometimes, slowing down can actually make things go faster. Boring though it might sound, the advice from someone older or more experienced could be invaluable this month. Yes, you want to achieve and make sure that everyone sees you doing so, but if you rely on doing everything under your own steam, all people will see is the steam.
Later in the month you'll be pushed into reassessing your goals, so you may as well start now. People may be happy to follow your lead, but you need to make sure you're going in the right direction first.
Borrowing money might seem the easy way out of a difficult situation, but you will need to ask yourself if you really, really need it. Just because it's on offer, that doesn't mean you need to accept it. As the month goes on you feel more and more inclined to splash out. There's nothing wrong with treating yourself, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to spend loads.
Things get a little easier in the third week in April as you'll find that it's much easier to make plans that stick. Watch out for power struggles. When you're accused of being a bossy boots, it's possible that it's deserved - at least a little bit. You can call on your skills of diplomacy when you need to, and so should be able to avert any potential disasters.
But things will run even more smoothly if you accept any criticism with good grace. There's no point in seething and plotting your revenge if someone says something you don't like. Look at the bigger picture. Sometimes it's worth losing the odd battle if you end up winning the war.
You are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and you're definitely the sign of the zodiac most associated with sensual touch. How incredibly romantic! But your symbol is a much-less-that-sexy... bull! No problem. The Bull side of your nature can be famously stubborn, for sure, but you can also bring out that Bull side of you when it comes to rolling around in the great outdoors and smelling the coffee. Get it?
It also must be said, Taureans have a reputation for being among the slinkiest between the sheets. If someone ever draws a ring around your belly button with melted chocolate and then licks it off, chances are they're a Taurus or have personal planets in that sign. What you want, in bed, at least, is for someone to make your skin feel good. You're not always the most overtly sexual of the zodiac, but you know what sensual pleasure is.
Your ruler Venus is all about The Pleasure Principle - in other words, anything which gives you pleasure, baby. Not that you're some hedonistic machine - far from it. In fact, you often err on the side of conservatism, which is just fine, but you know what you like and you know how to enjoy it.
As you might know, Venus also rules Libra. Venus in Libra is more about love whereas Venus in Taurus is more about money. This isn't to say that you are no good at love - not at all - but you are also good with cash. In fact, Taureans often manage save themselves nicely padded bank accounts. Of course, you could be reading this and simultaneously wondering where your next brass razoo is coming from. But rest assured that being born under the sign of Taurus bestows you with a certain cash sense which many others lack. Money might sometimes be tight but you are usually quite able to go out and make it.
You also have a refined and cultural side which makes you a fascinating person to be around. When you start talking about music and books and art, people around will prick up their ears and listen because you sound so impressive. Your mind just works well on these subjects. And if it's not quite art that floats your boat, then it's your innate sense of style and colour which draws people to you.
You're an aesthete and while I bet you sometimes wish you had more fire, others don't miss that in you at all - they like your steady nature. Taureans are fabulous because they are real and natural people and we could all use a little more 'natural'. in our lives.