You are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and you're definitely the sign of the zodiac most associated with sensual touch. How incredibly romantic! But your symbol is a much-less-that-sexy... bull! No problem. The Bull side of your nature can be famously stubborn, for sure, but you can also bring out that Bull side of you when it comes to rolling around in the great outdoors and smelling the coffee. Get it?

It also must be said, Taureans have a reputation for being among the slinkiest between the sheets. If someone ever draws a ring around your belly button with melted chocolate and then licks it off, chances are they're a Taurus or have personal planets in that sign. What you want, in bed, at least, is for someone to make your skin feel good. You're not always the most overtly sexual of the zodiac, but you know what sensual pleasure is.

Your ruler Venus is all about The Pleasure Principle - in other words, anything which gives you pleasure, baby. Not that you're some hedonistic machine - far from it. In fact, you often err on the side of conservatism, which is just fine, but you know what you like and you know how to enjoy it.

As you might know, Venus also rules Libra. Venus in Libra is more about love whereas Venus in Taurus is more about money. This isn't to say that you are no good at love - not at all - but you are also good with cash. In fact, Taureans often manage save themselves nicely padded bank accounts. Of course, you could be reading this and simultaneously wondering where your next brass razoo is coming from. But rest assured that being born under the sign of Taurus bestows you with a certain cash sense which many others lack. Money might sometimes be tight but you are usually quite able to go out and make it.

You also have a refined and cultural side which makes you a fascinating person to be around. When you start talking about music and books and art, people around will prick up their ears and listen because you sound so impressive. Your mind just works well on these subjects. And if it's not quite art that floats your boat, then it's your innate sense of style and colour which draws people to you.

You're an aesthete and while I bet you sometimes wish you had more fire, others don't miss that in you at all - they like your steady nature. Taureans are fabulous because they are real and natural people and we could all use a little more 'natural'. in our lives.