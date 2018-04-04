Oh to be a discerning Virgo! Everyone goes on about how Virgos are critical, don't they? Have you heard that one? You know, you can't walk into a room without noting that the place needs vacuuming, or that the windows need cleaning, or that whoever you're with hasn't shined their shoes. Or whatever. Pah to that!

Firstly, as you undoubtedly know, there are plenty of Virgos out there in the Real World who couldn't keep their home tidy if their life depended on it. Secondly, it's not that you're just born critical, it's that you can't help noticing what has and hasn't been done up to scratch. And because your sign is about service. and about being of service to others, you often believe you're doing the right thing by pointing out flaws to others. And heck, it's not a great astro-job, but someone has to do it. Traditionally your sign represented the women who sorted the grain from the chaff - ie: who had to be good at seeing what was worth keeping and what was no use at all. This is where your ability to be - ahem - let's call it super-discerning comes from. And yes it is a mixed blessing!

But Virgo is about much more than fault-finding. For one thing, your ruler is Mercury and you have a fine mind which you're usually quite good at expressing.

You may not be the most flamboyant person in town, but you have your feet on the ground, and you help others get theirs on terra firma too. Being an Earth sign, you don't usually have time for fripperies, however, that quick mind of yours means you're smart enough to see the funny side of most situations.

One thing is true though - you love your routines and woe betide the person who swoops into your life thinking that they can alter them! Having a routine makes you feel safe and secure. Sometimes, though, breaking out of those routines can bring you the breathing space you need.

You're also usually the sporty type and if you're not engaged in team sports or regular as clockwork runs and swims, you at least pay a lot of attention to your diet. In fact, you're very handy to have around. A few weeks with a Virgo and even the slobbiest person starts to feel healthier in mind, body and spirit!

You're an excellent listener with great timing and you make a great teacher. Just avoid doing so much for others that you forget to look after yourself. You're also reliable, gorgeously modest and ranked amongst the Great List Makers Of All Time.