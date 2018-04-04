virgo
There are bound to be some annoying issues at the moment, and they could be to do with money or sex, or a creative project you're working on, or a child... Nothing drastic, so please don't panic. However use your Virgo magic to keep thing on an even keel today. At this point, may I humbly suggest you might like to find out WHERE Mercury retrograde is hitting your chart, if you don't already know. You can find that out for free here.
This week you could feel a bit as though you're being tested. Because you actually are! Your planet Mercury is clashing with angry Mars and mean Saturn. Don't be surprised if someone materialises in your life acting out those roles. Keep a lid on your temper, as only a good Virgo can. Don't let any dramas or upsets get the better of you. Regarding money, it's a good time to rethink a shared finances set-up or pay off an old debt.
Your patron planet Mercury winds up his retrograde phase on the 14th bringing fresh perspectives around money for you. After a period of reflection and careful analysis of your cash situation - be it cash stuffed in a piggy bank, your income or bills and loans, you're ready to take action to improve your money situation.
Perhaps you've made the decision to pay off what you owe and free yourself of unnecessary debt. Maybe you'd like to save up for something special or simply have some spare cash for a rainy day.
The New Moon on the 16th brings you a once a year opportunity to make wishes and manifest your desires around money. Take some time under this potent planetary energy to write down what you desire regarding finances. Write down on paper up to 8-10 wishes and use the power of the Moon to help ease any money worries.
The 17th and 18th may bring a sudden shocks or surprises that will switch up your plans or routine, be it at school or work. While this may feel irritating or annoying at first, going with the flow and remaining adaptable can bring surprising new developments your way. This electric and exciting energy will help to inspire you to look at things in a new light. Do what truly makes you feel alive! Avoiding routines, the mundane or anything that feels less than your authentic self is recommended.
As this planetary energy triggers the debt zone in your solar horoscope, the key to any financial issues may be in taking a different course of action. Don't borrow if you can help it, even if it's from your parents or BFF.
The 26th sees you begin a process of re-prioritising and re-structuring your social life. A difficult but right-right-for-decision that may put the brakes on fun, friendships and romance. Perhaps you and a pal are just not that into each other anymore. You may find some people and situations may not survive this cosmic quality check, but you'll gain quality rather than quantity in the long run.
Oh to be a discerning Virgo! Everyone goes on about how Virgos are critical, don't they? Have you heard that one? You know, you can't walk into a room without noting that the place needs vacuuming, or that the windows need cleaning, or that whoever you're with hasn't shined their shoes. Or whatever. Pah to that!
Firstly, as you undoubtedly know, there are plenty of Virgos out there in the Real World who couldn't keep their home tidy if their life depended on it. Secondly, it's not that you're just born critical, it's that you can't help noticing what has and hasn't been done up to scratch. And because your sign is about service. and about being of service to others, you often believe you're doing the right thing by pointing out flaws to others. And heck, it's not a great astro-job, but someone has to do it. Traditionally your sign represented the women who sorted the grain from the chaff - ie: who had to be good at seeing what was worth keeping and what was no use at all. This is where your ability to be - ahem - let's call it super-discerning comes from. And yes it is a mixed blessing!
But Virgo is about much more than fault-finding. For one thing, your ruler is Mercury and you have a fine mind which you're usually quite good at expressing.
You may not be the most flamboyant person in town, but you have your feet on the ground, and you help others get theirs on terra firma too. Being an Earth sign, you don't usually have time for fripperies, however, that quick mind of yours means you're smart enough to see the funny side of most situations.
One thing is true though - you love your routines and woe betide the person who swoops into your life thinking that they can alter them! Having a routine makes you feel safe and secure. Sometimes, though, breaking out of those routines can bring you the breathing space you need.
You're also usually the sporty type and if you're not engaged in team sports or regular as clockwork runs and swims, you at least pay a lot of attention to your diet. In fact, you're very handy to have around. A few weeks with a Virgo and even the slobbiest person starts to feel healthier in mind, body and spirit!
You're an excellent listener with great timing and you make a great teacher. Just avoid doing so much for others that you forget to look after yourself. You're also reliable, gorgeously modest and ranked amongst the Great List Makers Of All Time.