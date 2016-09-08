The algebra puzzle that's baffling the internet

Do you think you're good at math? If so, this baffling brainteaser is for you.

The latest maths puzzle messing with people's minds involves horses, horse shoes and some trendy cowboy boots.

Can you work out this horse-themed math puzzle? Photo: Reddit/Baudin82 More

The image contains four lines of algebra equations.

The first sum consists of three horses and adds up to 30, the second line consists of one horse and two horse shoes and equals 18 and the third equation is of a horse shoe minus a cow boot which equals two.

The final line asks you to solve what the sum of each symbol equates to.

Can you figure it out?

It's harder than you think. Photo: Reddit/Baudin82 More

While the solution to the algebra question may seem easy at first glance, the viral puzzle is harder than you think.

Facebook user Nejib Tej uploaded the tricky brainteaser (originally from Reddit) to his account last month and it has since been shared more than 14,200 times, liked 76,000 times and received 550,000 comments.

“Concentrate well because it is tricky ...” Nejib captioned the image.

Facebook users were very confused. Photo: Facebook More

If you scroll down numerous Facebook comments, you'll see users are completely baffled as to what the true answer is.

Reddit users too were stumped and argued over whether the solution is 13, 21, 42 or 48.