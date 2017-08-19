How Diana's death forced the royals to change

The public's anger at the monarchy after Diana's tragic death ended up marking a turning point for the royal family; it forced a revolution in its communications machine that helped revive the brand.

As mourners left thousands of bouquets of flowers at the gates of Buckingham and Kensington Palaces after Diana's death on August 31, 1997, the royal family were nowhere to be seen.

Prince Charles - who had divoreced Diana a year earlier - and Queen Elizabeth, remained at their Scottish residence of Balmoral, saying nothing for days.

The way Charles and the queen reacted immediately after Diana's death angered the public.

Despite the British public's mounting anger at the royal response (or lack thereof) it wasn't until the day before Diana's funeral that the queen finally broke her silence with a live broadcast to the nation.

The monarch's distance from the public outpouring of grief for the woman dubbed the "people's princess" by then prime minister Tony Blair caused resentment.

Having been immersed in protocol and tradition for centuries, the royals quickly realised they were in urgent need of an image overhaul.

In her tribute to Diana, the queen said: "I for one believe that there are lessons to be drawn from her life and from the extraordinary and moving reaction to her death."

The royals were seen as stuffy and stiff.

The result was royals "having to become more professional, and having to take real control and take outside advice and better professional people," public relations expert Mark Borkowski said.

The out-of-touch Buckingham Palace press office, which Borkowski remembers used to close over the weekends while some of the most interesting Diana stories unfolded, underwent a shake-up.

Sluggish employees were replaced with PR-savvy professionals.

Patrick Jephson, Diana's former private secretary, said the current image of the monarchy was the product of a "very sophisticated news management campaign".

The queen needed to look more loving and