How To Pull Out of Life's Spiral Dives

"They must find it difficult, those who have taken authority as truth rather than truth as authority." -George Massey

An "instrument rated" pilot can fly in zero visibility through a spooky, dark, cloudy night and use the plane's instruments to find their way. My friend has been taking flying lessons and was working on getting an instrument rating. He flew into a cloud, lost his orientation, totally freaked out, and had to give control to the flight instructor three times in the same flight.

Such disorientation caused JFK Jr. to crash when he lost sight of the lights off Martha's Vineyard on a cloudy night in July 1999 and began an accidental spiral dive. A spiral dive can be very deceiving. Other than the ears popping, a slight increase in wind noise, and the hum of the engine, an inexperienced pilot might not notice the rapid descent. But if such a freefall continues for more than 10 seconds, the force of pulling the plane out of the dive would cause it to break up.

It's equally challenging for a human being to get oriented when it comes to walking a truthful path. In times of struggle, you need your "instrument rating." In other words, things aren't always clear, and conditions can be rather stormy at certain times in life. Many people take the easy way out and end up way off course, thus growing accustomed to being a little lost or uncomfortable or uninspired. In order to stay true and walk the path in the most turbulent times, you really should get "instrument rated" in the game of life. Here's how:

1. Try an ancient practice

"Inward calm cannot be maintained unless physical strength is constantly and intelligently replenished." -Buddha

A practice like yoga cultivates a strength not just for the biceps or pectorals but rather a balanced strength spread evenly throughout the body. Yoga literally puts you in positions where you're upside down and twisted all around just like a pilot lost in a cloud. Such a practice teaches simple techniques such as conscious breathing that enables you relax with the breath, remain in the moment, and stay on course during life's most trying times.

2. Know your truth and stick to your guns

"One may not reach the dawn save by the path of the night." -Kahlil Gibran

Imagine if you were on a flight to Paris and the pilot got on the loudspeaker and said, "Y'know...the route to Paris is so full of turbulence I just think it would be best for us to go to Daytona. It's a smoother ride and we won't have to fly through any clouds." All too often a soul is born with a mission and a purpose, but gets distracted by turbulence, winding up in "Daytona" when they're packed for "Paris."

3. Be specific and peculiar

"Crazy people who are productive are geniuses. Crazy people who are rich are eccentric. But crazy people who are neither productive nor rich are just crazy." -Anonymous

When a pilot is flying to a destination, she doesn't head to the general area and hope to find the airport. She is very specific about the coordinates and location of her destination. People with specific passions tend to be people with big vision. For instance, an article on music producer/guru Rick Rubin noted that he goes on strange quests for things like the purest bottled water (Ice Age) or finding a door hinge for his house that matches the type of door hinge used in 1923. Take the liberty to see the world with your very eyes and your very own perspective. Own up to your passions and desires. If you like green M & M's on Thursdays and yellow M & M's on Monday, go with it! If you enjoy listening to Sinatra followed by Metallica, why not?!

