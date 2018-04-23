NASA baffled by strange circles at North Pole

In the midst of NASA's annual research flight over the Arctic region, a scientist has spotted something rather unusual that he had never seen before.

IceBridge mission scientist John Sonntag was flying over the eastern Beaufort Sea on April 14, when he noticed peculiar circle shapes about 80 kilometres northwest of Canada’s Mackenzie River Delta.

“We saw these sorta-circular features only for a few minutes today,” John wrote. “I don’t recall seeing this sort of thing elsewhere.”

Strange circles captured at the North Pole have NASA scientists stumped. Source: NASA

After capturing the moment from the window of the P-3 research plane, scientists then began speculating what it could be.

Sea ice geophysicist, Don Perovich suggested the ice that can be seen looks to be young ice growing within what was once a long, linear area of open water, or lead.

Window view of the NASA IceBridge P-3 research plane. Source: Instagram / Nasa

“The ice is likely thin, soft, and mushy and somewhat pliable,” Don said. “This can be seen in the wave-like features in front of the middle ‘amoeba.’”

Don also pointed out the image shows evidence of finger rafting, a phenomenon when two floes of thin ice collide above and below each other in a pattern that resembles a zipper or interlocking fingers.

The image of finger rafting proves as evidence of thin ice colliding together. Source: NASA

However scientists are still stumped as to what could be causing the semi-circle shaped features surrounding the holes.

One theory reported to NASA suggests seals may have been the cause.