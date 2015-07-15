Incredible animation of London's airport system

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services has put together a colourful video that you might think is an art installation at a gallery but in fact this hypnotic film is a visual representation of just 24 hours in the life of five of Britain’s busiest airports.

Five different colours – green, red, yellow, purple and blue - are used to show the flights to and from each of the five airports, individually in turn.

It is amazing to think that some 3,000 planes a day use just six runways – two at Heathrow and one each at Gatwick, London City, Luton and Stansted.

A NATs spokesman said: ‘Essentially you’re seeing a single day of air traffic over the south east, highlighting the arrivals and departures from the five major London airports.

You can also watch here 24 hours of air traffic across the Arabian Gulf including shipping into and out of the area (shown in green).