INXS star prefers the days of 'bum slaps' in the 60s and 70s

Olivia Morris

In the midst of sexual harassment claims in the entertainment industry, INXS member Kirk Pengilly has said he misses how it was 45 years ago when giving a woman a "bum slap" was taken as a "compliment".

The former INXS guitarist vocalised his comments while at a charity event in Melbourne on Thursday.

He had been asked about the claims levelled against Burke's Backyard presenter, Don Burke and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Kirk Pengilly, pictured here in 2014, has said he misses the days when women took a slap on the butt as a

"I really loved the 60s and 70s when life was so simple and you could slap a woman on the butt and it was taken as a compliment, not as sexual harassment," he told AAP.

The former INXS star's comments have not been taken lightly by many on social media. He is pictured here earlier this year. Source: Getty

His nonchalant comments about sexual harassment have not been taken lightly by many with some expressing their distaste at the 59-year-old's comments on social media.





On Monday morning, a scathing report was released by Fairfax Media, describing Burke as a "sexual predator" and "psychotic bully" who allegedly harassed female employees during his time on his popular gardening show.

It is believed more than 50 women have been interviewed as a part of the investigation claiming he sexually harassed, indecently assaulted and bullied a number of female employees in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Burke has denied allegations of sexual harassment and bullying made against him. Source: Getty
Several big names in Hollywood including the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein (pictured), following claims he sexually harassed a number of female employees for almost three decades. Source: Getty

However, the host has strongly denied the allegations and has hired a top defamation lawyer, Patrick George of Kennedys Australia, to defend him.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer have also been accused of sexual harassment in recent months.

