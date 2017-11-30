INXS star prefers the days of 'bum slaps' in the 60s and 70s

In the midst of sexual harassment claims in the entertainment industry, INXS member Kirk Pengilly has said he misses how it was 45 years ago when giving a woman a "bum slap" was taken as a "compliment".

The former INXS guitarist vocalised his comments while at a charity event in Melbourne on Thursday.

He had been asked about the claims levelled against Burke's Backyard presenter, Don Burke and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Kirk Pengilly, pictured here in 2014, has said he misses the days when women took a slap on the butt as a

"I really loved the 60s and 70s when life was so simple and you could slap a woman on the butt and it was taken as a compliment, not as sexual harassment," he told AAP.

The former INXS star's comments have not been taken lightly by many on social media. He is pictured here earlier this year. Source: Getty

His nonchalant comments about sexual harassment have not been taken lightly by many with some expressing their distaste at the 59-year-old's comments on social media.











Hey, @KirkPengilly, if you and other high-profile men miss the good ol' butt-slappin' days so much, why don't you blokes butt-slap each other? Problem solved. You're welcome. #sexualharassment — Kity Katz (@kity_katz) November 30, 2017

Kirk Pengilly gets nostalgic about the days when he could get away with being a filthy sleaze. pic.twitter.com/UjI6V17YYE — Joe Furphy (@JosephFurphy) November 30, 2017

Kirk Pengilly tone deaf in trivialising allegations made against Don Burke & Harvey Weinstein by missing the days when you could slap "a woman on the butt" pic.twitter.com/9fVBcTX82A — Luke Herring (@lhjh70) November 30, 2017

@KirkPengilly wants to go back to the 70-80's where unsolicited, unwanted and non-consensual touching of normally "off-limits" and socially acceptable areas of female anatomy was "acceptable" for men. It's never been acceptable - thankfully society has evolved. Time you did too! — Toni McCann (@toni_mccann) November 30, 2017

People like Kirk Pengilly aren't worthy of my ear time. Respect women as the people they are. @INXS is dead to me. — Lincoln Donaldson (@coffeeforkicks) November 30, 2017

On Monday morning, a scathing report was released by Fairfax Media, describing Burke as a "sexual predator" and "psychotic bully" who allegedly harassed female employees during his time on his popular gardening show.

It is believed more than 50 women have been interviewed as a part of the investigation claiming he sexually harassed, indecently assaulted and bullied a number of female employees in the late 1980s and 1990s.