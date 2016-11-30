Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper pregnant!

Victoria Secret's star Irina Shayk and partner Bradley Cooper are set to become first time parents!

On the night of the annual runway show, the model has shared the happy news with close friends and family, according to E! News.

Is Irina expecting?! Source: Getty More

Bradley and the model went public this year. Source: Getty More

An insider tells the publication that the 30-year-old is already in her "second trimester" and is "so excited" for their couple's first bub to arrive!

Be has reached out to Bradley's reps for comment.

Irina walked in the VS show on Thursday night in Paris, making her runway debut for the iconic company.

The Russian beauty covered up while on the catwalk, covering her belly with a trench coat and red fringe robe, while backstage she was seen wearing the iconic pink silk robe as she prepared for the show.

The beauty covered up backstage. Source: Getty More