Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper pregnant!

Victoria Secret's star Irina Shayk and partner Bradley Cooper are set to become first time parents!
On the night of the annual runway show, the model has shared the happy news with close friends and family, according to E! News.
An insider tells the publication that the 30-year-old is already in her "second trimester" and is "so excited" for their couple's first bub to arrive!
Be has reached out to Bradley's reps for comment.
Irina walked in the VS show on Thursday night in Paris, making her runway debut for the iconic company.
The Russian beauty covered up while on the catwalk, covering her belly with a trench coat and red fringe robe, while backstage she was seen wearing the iconic pink silk robe as she prepared for the show.
RELATED: Aussie Kelly Gale slays at VS show
RELATED: Bella and ex The Weeknd's VS flirt fest
The Oscar nominee and Irina began dating in April 2015, before making their romance public in March this year at Paris Fashion Week.
Looks like it really is the city of love for these two! Congratulations guys!
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram