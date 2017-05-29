Is Imogen headed for RHOS?

She's known for her eccentric style and party girl lifestyle, but could we see Imogen Anthony bring that and more on The Real Housewives of Sydney?
With the first season having wrapped up only weeks ago, new members of the cast are being scouted for a potential second series, with Imogen in the mix, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The 26-year-old's boyfriend Kyle Sandilands addressed the speculation on Tuesday morning, telling his KIIS FM co-host Jackie O that he "didn't know much".
"I didn't know that. I don't know much. She's had talks to them, the producers," Kyle seemingly confirmed on the radio duo's breakfast show.
"I know she likes Lisa Oldfield and Athena X and I know that she finds a lot of the other girls boring. It's the same of all of us," he added.
"Oh god it would be funny if she was on there," Jackie added before Kyle suggested his long-term partner's presence would be adding fuel to an already fiery group of women.
"Aren't they trying to calm the show down though? That's like finding a bonfire and throwing a bucket of fuel on it," Kyle continued.
Current housewife and ex-political WAG Lisa has also confirmed she has put Imogen forward, telling News Corp she thinks the aspiring fashion designer would be "perfect" for the show.
“Kyle mentioned to me that Imogen would be perfect for the show and I have to agree. She’s a younger, prettier version of me. She’s ballsy and doesn’t give a f***. Plus she’s a lot of fun," she told the outlet.
Last week Foxtel confirmed they would look to re-cast the series after it was deemed "too nasty" to be picked up by overseas networks.
Foxtel's executive director of television Brian Walsh revealed the ladies of the Eastern Suburbs had been snubbed by major US networks because of their behaviour.
"I met with the heads of the Bravo network last week in New York and they told me that they had decided that the Sydney Housewives would not to go air here in the United States," Brian told Kyle and Jackie O last week.
"They felt it was too intense, they felt like the behaviour was too left field and they felt it was too nasty for an American audience."
"I think some of the behaviour was unacceptable and some of the women pushed the envelope too far. I think they were being nasty just for the sake of being nasty and I don't think that makes great television."
Brian added Foxtel will take a close look at the current cast and will make changes accordingly.
"In all the editions in the United States, and there are seven of them, they do cast changes on a regular basis so it wouldn't be a surprise to make changes to the Sydney Housewives cast. We haven't had that discussion yet and we certainly haven't made any decisions."
