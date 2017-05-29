Is Imogen headed for RHOS?

She's known for her eccentric style and party girl lifestyle, but could we see Imogen Anthony bring that and more on The Real Housewives of Sydney?

With the first season having wrapped up only weeks ago, new members of the cast are being scouted for a potential second series, with Imogen in the mix, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year-old's boyfriend Kyle Sandilands addressed the speculation on Tuesday morning, telling his KIIS FM co-host Jackie O that he "didn't know much".

"I didn't know that. I don't know much. She's had talks to them, the producers," Kyle seemingly confirmed on the radio duo's breakfast show.

"I know she likes Lisa Oldfield and Athena X and I know that she finds a lot of the other girls boring. It's the same of all of us," he added.

"Oh god it would be funny if she was on there," Jackie added before Kyle suggested his long-term partner's presence would be adding fuel to an already fiery group of women.

"Aren't they trying to calm the show down though? That's like finding a bonfire and throwing a bucket of fuel on it," Kyle continued.

