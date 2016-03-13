Kanye West May Be Collaborating With IKEA

Kanye West visited Ikea's headquarters last week. More

Kanye West clearly enjoys the finer things in life: extravagant marriage proposals, $1,700 sweaters, and marble conference tables. But is he also a fan of affordable, DIY home goods?

While his wife was busy posting nudes and beefing with Bette Midler, the rapper-designer caused a minor bout of hysteria last week, when he was seen touring the Ikea headquarters in Almhult, Sweden.

Ikea later confirmed West’s visit.

A spokesperson simply said, “That’s right, we can confirm that he is there.

"I don’t want to and can’t say more than that he is in Älmhult at Ikea today.”

And as to whether West and Ikea will be collaborating on a project? “Time will tell.” Uh ma gahd.

Could Kanye try his hand at mass-produced Swedish furniture?

Though, to our knowledge, West has never created any furniture but he’s certainly a guy who finds joy in exploring his creativity through various mediums.

So far he has made sneakers, leather jogging pants, body stockings, and of course, plenty of music … why not mass-produced Swedish furniture?