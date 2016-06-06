Is Prince Harry dating Springsteen's bassist's daughter?

Teenager Olivia Tallent created headlines after she shared a photo of her and Prince Harry with the caption "new boyfriend".

Olivia, the daughter of the bassist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, got to meet the Brit prince backstage at the band's show at Wembley Stadium.

Of course, people of the internet took her comment literally (come on, guys) and assumed they were dating.



The 19-year-old was then forced to go on Twitter to clarify the rumours.

At least she has a good sense of humour about it all...

