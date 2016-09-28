Sam and Phoebe Burgess gush over 'most exciting' pregnancy

They're the golden couple of the NRL and soon baby will make three, with Sam and Phoebe Burgess becoming first time parents at the start of next year.

Speaking to Be on the Dally M red carpet, the couple expressed their joy and excitement for impending parenthood.

Sam and Phoebe Burgess. Source: Getty More

“It’s so exciting, it’s probably the most exciting thing that we have done," Phoebe told Be.

"But we are loving it. Every day is exciting. It's great and we can’t wait. A few more months to go, I’m five months now, baby is due end of January, February, we can’t wait to meet it.”

With Sam, who plays for South Sydney Rabbitohs, one of four boys, and Phoebe also having a sister, the glam couple have revealed they've already gotten their fair share of parenting tips from loved ones.

The couple are expecting their first baby next year. Source: Getty More

“Don’t expect anything, just roll with it and give them all your love and make sure they are healthy and happy, that’s about it,” Phoebe said, while Sam is opting for a more laid back approach at fatherhood.

“Just feed them and let them sleep. Keep it simple – that’s what I’m going to go by," he added.

Phoebe also admitted that while she's yet to start "nesting", she's confident they will have everything sorted in time for the baby's arrival.

“I haven’t started nesting yet," Phoebe said before adding, "I’m waiting for Sam to go over to England to play in the Four Nations and then I’m going to get my sister and my mum in and we’re going to nest. Half blue, half pink!”