Ivanka Trump mocked for controversial outfit

Before stepping into her role at the White House, working for her father, Ivanka Trump made a name for herself as the head of a company with clothing and handbag lines, and shoe collection.

Despite her fashion forward approach, some believe she's taken style inspiration from a very unlikely source - political powerhouse Hillary Clinton.

The first daughter visited Ohio on Friday promoting her father’s tax reform plan. She stepped out wearing a three-button gray pantsuit with a fitted jacket, an outfit Hillary is known for.

Ivanka's latest controversial fashion choice has come under fire. Photo: Instagram/ivankaupdates More

The 36-year-old completed the look with a white crew neck shirt peeking out from underneath the jacket. The cropped length of the pants showed off her ankles and white pumps.

The mum-of-three shared a series of photos on her Instagram account of the town hall engagement and, of course, took selfies with supporters.

Many commenters couldn’t help but point out that pantsuits have become Hillary's fashion calling card, with the politico famously known for rocking monochromatic pantsuits throughout her career, especially during her presidential campaign of 2016.

Ivanka's pantsuit choice drew comparisons to Hillary Clinton's love of the outfit. Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump More

Hillary was a notorious pantsuit fan during her 2016 presidential campaign. Photo: Getty More

“Hillary is the only pantsuit Queen, hands down," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in, commenting “tell that to the Queens of pantsuits, Hillary.”

Despite the criticism, some loved Ivanka's pantsuit choice. Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump More