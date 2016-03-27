James Van Der Beek becomes dad again

James Van Der Beek has become a father again.

The former 'Dawson's Creek' actor and wife Kimberly - who already have Olivia, five, Annabel, two, and son Joshua, three - welcomed a baby girl, their fourth child together, named Emilia into the world on Wednesday (23.03.16).

The handsome star announced the happy news over the weekend by sharing a photograph of his new addition snoozing while surrounded by his besotted three children.

He accompanied the black-and-white shot with the caption: "Happy to share that two days ago, @vanderkimberly and I were lucky enough to welcome a little baby girl into the world... Emilia Van Der Beek. Crazy how deeply in love you can fall with someone you just met. (sic)"

The couple - who got married in 2010 - announced that they were expecting another child together back in November.

Alongside a picture of James touching her stomach, Kimberly wrote at the time: "So grateful to share with you today that we're pregnant with our fourth child!"

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor certainly has his hands full with a huge brood and admitted before the birth of his third child he was worried raising a large family would be "tricky".

He said previously: "There are moments where we will be dealing with the two, it will be a handful and I'll think, 'Well, this is about to get even trickier."