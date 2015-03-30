Jamie Oliver Says Gordon Ramsay Is “Deeply Jealous” Of His Success

Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay pictured in happier times. Photo: Getty. More

Things are heating up in the kitchen between celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

It all started when The Hell’s Kitchen star took a dig at Oliver last year for not attending the opening of Jamie’s Italian in Hong Kong.

Ramsay was in the same city to open his own Bread Street Kitchen in the city and blasted his rival for not turning up to his own event.

"Two British chefs, Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, rubbing shoulders together in Hong Kong,” Ramsay said an interview with CNBC. “At least I'm here, I came to my opening, right? If you're going to open a restaurant in Hong Kong at least turn up.”

It seems Oliver has finally retaliated to the Scottish chef’s comments.

While in Sydney, Oliver said Ramsay was “deeply jealous” of his success.

“Gordon will do anything to try and take the p**s out of me because he is deeply jealous and can't quite work out why I do what I do and why he can't do that,” Oliver said. “He is too busy shouting and screaming and making our industry look like a bunch of shouters and screamers.”

Oliver and his family are said to worth around $460 million, more than double Ramsay’s estimated $190 million fortune.

Meanwhile, Oliver has sold around 37 million books, while the Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmare star has sold an estimated three million books.

“I think that really, really annoys him,” Oliver said.

