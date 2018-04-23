Kardashian hairdresser on how to get perfect beach waves

She’s the woman behind the perfectly coiffed tresses of all the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba and now Jen Atkin has given us her haircare secrets.
The 36-year-old, who was on a whirlwind tour of Sydney last week to promote her Ouai hair products at Sephora, revealed to Be the simple technique she uses to get all her clients looking like they woke up with flawless beach waves.
Jen said she’s been trying to get all of her clients out of the habit of blow-drying their hair straight before taking a curling tong to it to create curls and then flat ironing over it to try to make it look effortless.
“I’ve taught them how to use body builders,” Jen said.
“So wave spray and volume spray when your hair’s wet and then the Dyson Supersonic diffuser really is incredible.”
Jen said she takes her hair when it’s wet and put some wave spray product in it.
Then she holds it from the ends and pulls it up like an ‘accordion effect’
“I pull it back and forth and squeeze it and put it into the diffuser and just let it sit there for maybe five to six seconds and then let it out and it has a wave that you would get from a curling iron, it’s amazing,” she said.
“So, I would definitely suggest trying that for girls who like an effortless bend and you can skip the tongs which is incredible. It’s fold, bend and snap.”
Jen also revealed that it was an Australian popstar who inspired her to kickstart her career in hair.
“Natalie Imbruglia is the reason I started doing hair from her Torn video,” Jen said.
“When I was in high school that video came out and I loved her short, choppy razor bob, which I pray everyone starts doing again.
“And I started cutting my own hair because of that video, so I have Natalie Imbruglia to thank.”
