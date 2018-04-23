Kardashian hairdresser on how to get perfect beach waves

She’s the woman behind the perfectly coiffed tresses of all the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba and now Jen Atkin has given us her haircare secrets.

The 36-year-old, who was on a whirlwind tour of Sydney last week to promote her Ouai hair products at Sephora, revealed to Be the simple technique she uses to get all her clients looking like they woke up with flawless beach waves.

Jen said she’s been trying to get all of her clients out of the habit of blow-drying their hair straight before taking a curling tong to it to create curls and then flat ironing over it to try to make it look effortless.

Kardashian hairdresser Jen Atkin has revealed how to get beach waves. Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian More

Jen counts Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen in her client list. Photo: Instagram/Jen Atkin More

“I’ve taught them how to use body builders,” Jen said.

“So wave spray and volume spray when your hair’s wet and then the Dyson Supersonic diffuser really is incredible.”

Jen said she takes her hair when it’s wet and put some wave spray product in it.

Then she holds it from the ends and pulls it up like an ‘accordion effect’

“I pull it back and forth and squeeze it and put it into the diffuser and just let it sit there for maybe five to six seconds and then let it out and it has a wave that you would get from a curling iron, it’s amazing,” she said.

Jen uses a 'bend and snap' method to get effortless looking waves on her celebrity clients. Photo: Instagram/Jen Atkin More

She also revealed it was an Australian star who made her want to become a hairdresser in the first place. Photo: Instagram/Jen Atkin More