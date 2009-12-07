Jessica Alba facing harmful marriage rumours

Jessica Alba will be forced to face stories surfacing that her husband, Cash Warren was spotted canoodling with serial man eater, Lindsay Lohan last month.



Warren and Lohan were seen at West Hollywood hotspot, Villa, on November 19 getting warmly acquainted.



The both arrived with separate friends but somehow gravitated to each other as the night progressed.



Film producer, Warren, 30 who has been married to Alba for one and a half years as well as father to their 18 month year old daughter, Honor, was partying without his wife, which reportedly hasn’t been the first time. "When he goes out with friends, he gets into trouble," a friend of Alba’s told US Weekly.



The magazine goes on to say the pair "ignored friends and just chatted." The real trouble began half an hour in. "Lindsay and Cash started making out," an onlooker said.



"Lip on tongue," the eyewitness continues, "It was raw. They were not shy!"



Another Villa patron that night said, "It was a shock to see the two of them kiss, but it was real."

However, Lohan was quick to retaliate and deny the rumours, telling US Weekly, that the account is "absurd. He is married. I wouldn't dare kiss him."



Friends of the pair though have insisted otherwise and are worried about the marriage of Alba and Warren which is already wobbly.



"Jessica is not as into Cash as she used to be," one source says.



And the ever needy Lohan "becomes easily attached to everyone she meets and gets close to," one friend says. Adds another: "she's falling for Cash."



However, fickle Lohan was supposedly also seen kissing Gerard Butler only weeks before at a Halloween party.