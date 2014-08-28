JOAN RIVERS STABLE AFTER SHE STOPS BREATHING DURING ROUTINE SURGERY

Credit: Getty Images More

The 81-year-old barb-slinging comic and red carpet fixture was undergoing a minor medical procedure at a local clinic, Yorkville Endoscopy, Yahoo has confirmed.



"They were putting a scope down her throat to check her vocal cords," a source close to the comic told E!, which is home to the Rivers-hosted Fashion Police. "She stopped breathing.

"This was not major surgery," the source said, adding that Rivers was sedated at the time.



New York police confirmed that a 911 call came in around 9:40 a.m. local time reporting cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Rivers was initially listed in critical condition when she was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital but since been upgraded.



In a brief statement, a hospital spokesperson told Yahoo: "This morning, Joan Rivers was taken to The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where she is being attended to. Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and support."

Rivers won an Emmy Award in 1990 for Outstanding Talk Show Host. In the years since, the sassy comedian has been frequently situated at Hollywood events and on her reality series, alongside her daughter, Melissa.

Melissa, 46, and her teenage son, Cooper, were spotted Thursday boarding a plane in Los Angeles to travel to Joan's side.



