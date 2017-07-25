Justin Bieber's bizarre interview before cancelling tour

Bizarre video has surfaced showing Justin Bieber being interviewed backstage at last month's Hillsong Conference in Sydney.

In the clip, which has been uploaded to YouTube, the singer cuddles a reporter and even begins brushing his teeth mid-conversation all while discussing his faith.

Justin started the chat by smiling at the camera and joking around.

He then started hugging the interviewer who seemed a little surprised.

During the interview the singer was flanked by his now constant companion - Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz - who he repeatedly cuddled and looked at adoringly.

Justin also spoke about his growing faith saying that he thinks it is "better, stronger, wiser" than it was two years ago.

Justin then started brushing his teeth.

The singer kept brushing his teeth while discussing his faith.