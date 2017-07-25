Justin Bieber's bizarre interview before cancelling tour

Bizarre video has surfaced showing Justin Bieber being interviewed backstage at last month's Hillsong Conference in Sydney.
In the clip, which has been uploaded to YouTube, the singer cuddles a reporter and even begins brushing his teeth mid-conversation all while discussing his faith.
During the interview the singer was flanked by his now constant companion - Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz - who he repeatedly cuddled and looked at adoringly.
Justin also spoke about his growing faith saying that he thinks it is "better, stronger, wiser" than it was two years ago.
The video comes off the back of Justin's decision to cancel his 'Purpose World Tour' with claims the singer wants to redirect his life to focus on religion.
Justin's tour cancellation was confirmed on via a post uploaded to his website.
The statement read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."
There has, however, been some speculation the 23-year-old is considering opening his own church.
TMZ caught up with the star after the announcement and he was quick to let fans know how sorry he was saying he's looking forward to "just resting and getting some relaxation".
"I've been on tour for two years," Bieber added in the video.
"I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome. I'm sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart or anything and have a blessed day," he said in a message to fans.
