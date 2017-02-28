Karl's lovin' it with Jasmine

Karl Stefanovic and new girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have been spotted going on their very own a Maccas run in Bondi.

The couple, who are rumoured to have met late last year, were seen sipping on cokes, while the 42-year-old TV presenter carried their large bag of take-out as they headed back to their Bondi love nest at the nearby QT Hotel.

While Karl sported a casual look in jeans, a black t-shirt and Birkenstock sandals, his 33-year-old flame added a burst of colour in a bright floral skirt and white top that wrapped around her waist.

The pair smiled and laughed as they made their way back to the Bondi hotspot, looking comfortable in each other's company.

A day before their fast food outing, Karl and Jasmine had been photographed partying on a luxury boat on Sydney Harbour.

Meanwhile, their relationship seems to be getting serious with reports that Karl is considering reversing the vasectomy he had six years ago in order to give his girlfriend a baby.

