Karl's lovin' it with Jasmine

Karl Stefanovic and new girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have been spotted going on their very own a Maccas run in Bondi.
The couple, who are rumoured to have met late last year, were seen sipping on cokes, while the 42-year-old TV presenter carried their large bag of take-out as they headed back to their Bondi love nest at the nearby QT Hotel.
While Karl sported a casual look in jeans, a black t-shirt and Birkenstock sandals, his 33-year-old flame added a burst of colour in a bright floral skirt and white top that wrapped around her waist.
The pair smiled and laughed as they made their way back to the Bondi hotspot, looking comfortable in each other's company.
A day before their fast food outing, Karl and Jasmine had been photographed partying on a luxury boat on Sydney Harbour.
Meanwhile, their relationship seems to be getting serious with reports that Karl is considering reversing the vasectomy he had six years ago in order to give his girlfriend a baby.
The Today host had the snip after he and estranged wife Cassandra Thorburn decided they were happy with their “perfect three” kids Jackson, 17, Ava, 11 and 10-year-old River.
But new love Jasmine has told Karl that she eventually hopes to have a family of her own, reports Woman’s Day with a close family friend predicting that smitten Karl will give the Mara & Mine shoe-designer what she wants.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if Karl goes under the knife again,” the source told the mag.
“He’s mad about Jasmine and really does believe they have a long-term future together. If that means having more kids, he’s ready to make that sacrifice.”
Confirming that he’s undergone the procedure in 2010, Karl previously told the publication, “I have had the snip now. So we’re definitely not having any more kids unless at some point we want to have it reversed – although I really can’t see hat happening any time soon.”
