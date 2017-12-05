Katy Perry wins $4.5m legal case against nuns

Katy Perry has just scooped a whopping $4.5 million after winning a legal case against two nuns.

The Roar singer has been embroiled in a two-year battle over the purchase of The Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Her plans to turn the religious building in swanky Central LA into her home fell through, when two nuns from the convent reportedly sold it to a restaurant owner named Dana Hollister.

Katy Perry has just scooped $4.5 million in a legal battle against nuns. Source: Getty More

However, the archdiocese argued the nuns had no right to sell the property and now after a lengthy battle, a judge has ruled in their favour and awarded them and Katy punitive damages.

The LA Times has reported that The Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded $8.7 million AUD to the archdiocese and $4.5 million to the Firework singer through her company, the Bird Nest LLC.

Tickets to her Witness tour have been struggling to sell. Pictured, Katy Perry performing at New York date. Source: Getty More

"We're obviously very pleased," said attorney Eric Rowen, on behalf of Katy Perry.

Katy originally bought the historic pad for $19 million AUD back in 2015.

There was a dispute over who could legally sell the convent, seen here. Source: Google Maps More

Katy is said to be 'very pleased' with her win. Source: Getty More