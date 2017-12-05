Katy Perry wins $4.5m legal case against nuns

Katy Perry has just scooped a whopping $4.5 million after winning a legal case against two nuns.
The Roar singer has been embroiled in a two-year battle over the purchase of The Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
Her plans to turn the religious building in swanky Central LA into her home fell through, when two nuns from the convent reportedly sold it to a restaurant owner named Dana Hollister.
However, the archdiocese argued the nuns had no right to sell the property and now after a lengthy battle, a judge has ruled in their favour and awarded them and Katy punitive damages.
The LA Times has reported that The Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded $8.7 million AUD to the archdiocese and $4.5 million to the Firework singer through her company, the Bird Nest LLC.
"We're obviously very pleased," said attorney Eric Rowen, on behalf of Katy Perry.
Katy originally bought the historic pad for $19 million AUD back in 2015.
The convent has been vacant since 2011 because it became too expensive for the retired sisters to maintain.
With Katy Perry's Witness tour struggling to sell-out, the injection of cash should come as good news for the singer.
RadarOnline had previously reported that Russell Brand's ex-wife had resorted to selling tickets on discount websites.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram