Keith Urban gives Nicole Kidman ultimatum

Despite looking super loved up at the Academy of Country Music Awards last week, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage is still under the microscope following multiple reports their marriage is on the rocks.

Now it's being claimed that Keith has given his famous wife an ultimatum, reportedly telling her to cut back on her heavy workload or their marriage is over.

"He really wants her to take time off so they can spend more time together as a family," an insider told NW magazine. "He knows they can get back to where they were if they work at it."

Since March, the couple – who have been married for 12 years – have been rumoured to be struggling, with reports emerging that claim they're "over" and have already seen divorce lawyers.

They appeared to try to silence the split allegations with a PDA packed appearance at the ACM's.



But the magazine insists things were tense between the two at the glitzy event when Nic asked her hubby if he would do a cameo on her Emmy-winning show Big Little Lies.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 in Sydney and have two children together: Sunday, nine, and seven-year-old Faith.

Nicole was previously married to Tom Cruise, but they divorced in 2001.

She has two adopted children with her ex-husband, a daughter, Bella, 25, and son Connor, 23

Be has reached out to Nicole and Keith's reps for comment.

