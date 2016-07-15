Kendall Jenner really, really loves crop tops
With rock-hard abs and super-long legs, it’s no wonder this has become Jenner’s go-to getup. Here is a compilation of the 20-year-old’s most recent skin-baring looks.
Forget about he cornrows- it’s Kendall’s printed two-piece we’re talking about! The 20-year-old stepped out for some retail therapy with the Kardashian clan in a black and white snakeskin Zimmerman ensemble. She wore a bikini top with a matching wrap-around maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit, aviator sunglasses, and gladiator sandals.
